Debris left from crowds attending a Christmas parade lies scattered next to police crime scene tape after an SUV reportedly broke through a barricade and drove into people including children leaving several people dead and many more injured in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The man charged with six homicides for allegedly driving through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., is facing more charges. Darrell E. Brooks, Jr., 39, is scheduled to be in court Friday as prosecutors add 71 more charges, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Advertisement

The dozens of counts of recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon carry possible penalties of 12 1/2 years in prison for each count.

Six additional counts of hit and run involving death were also added for the same six deaths already charged as first-degree intentional homicide, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Those hit-and-run counts carry up to 15 year prison penalties.

There were 67 victims stretched along five blocks.

A total of six people were killed and more than 60 others injured after a speeding vehicle plowed into them during the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.

The Journal Sentinel said Brooks had argued with a woman, striking her in the head while driving. The woman told detectives that Brooks confronted her again Nov. 21 on the day of the parade, then drove off toward the parade.

Brooks was arrested later that night after allegedly using his vehicle to plow through the parade.

Advertisement