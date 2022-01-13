U.S. Army raises enlistment bonus to $50,000, its largest ever

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army on Wednesday announced it is offering up to $50,000 to new recruits, its largest-ever bonus amid widespread worker shortages.
Enlistment incentives for full-time soldiers could previously not exceed $40,000 but the army is now offering a $9,000 "critical accession" bonus for recruits who sign on for a six-year active-duty enlistment along with an additional $1,000 for recruits who attend training within 90 days, U.S. Army Recruiting Command or USAREC said in a statement.