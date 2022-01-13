Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 12:35 AM

U.S. Army raises enlistment bonus to $50,000, its largest ever

By Daniel Uria
U.S. Army raises enlistment bonus to $50,000, its largest ever
The U.S. Army on Wednesday announced it is offering its largest-ever recruitment bonus, offering up to $50,000 for new recruits. File Photo by Sarah Mattison/U.S. Air National Guard/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army on Wednesday announced it is offering up to $50,000 to new recruits, its largest-ever bonus amid widespread worker shortages.

Enlistment incentives for full-time soldiers could previously not exceed $40,000 but the army is now offering a $9,000 "critical accession" bonus for recruits who sign on for a six-year active-duty enlistment along with an additional $1,000 for recruits who attend training within 90 days, U.S. Army Recruiting Command or USAREC said in a statement.

"This is an opportunity to entice folks to consider the Army," said Brig. Gen. John Cushing, deputy commanding general for operations at USAREC.

The Army said the bonuses are available through a combination of incentives based on pursuing additional qualifications, foreign language skills and other career-based incentives.

For example, a six-year enlistment as an air and missile defense crewmember begins with a bonus of $40,000 and can reach $50,000 with the critical accession bonus and the "quick shop" bonus for attending training within 90 days.

Maj. Gen Kevin Vereen, head of USAREC, said the bonus reflects that the Army is "competing for the same talent as the other services as well as the private sector."

The announcement comes after a disappointing December jobs report on Friday that showed about 199,000 new jobs were created, less than half of what some analysts expected.

Many Americans have also left their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic in search of safer work conditions as well as better pay and benefits.

Sens. Kelly, Ossoff introduce bill to bar Congress members from trading stocks
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Sens. Kelly, Ossoff introduce bill to bar Congress members from trading stocks
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff introduced a bill Wednesday to prohibit congress members from trading stocks while in office, a move that was followed by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley introducing a similar one.
Five North Koreans sanctioned by U.S. over goods used in missile programs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Five North Koreans sanctioned by U.S. over goods used in missile programs
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday the United States is sanctioning five North Korean individuals for procuring goods used for ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.
Ohio Supreme Court rules new redistricting maps be drawn
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ohio Supreme Court rules new redistricting maps be drawn
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled Wednesday that newly approved redistricting maps must be redrawn to comply with the state's Constitution as the ones recently adopted disproportionately favor the Republican Party. 
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 House select committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Hose Republican leader Kevin McCarthy seeking information about his reported conversations with then-President Donald Trump amid the riots.
Tribal leaders call for increased Internet service in Native communities
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tribal leaders call for increased Internet service in Native communities
WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Tribal leaders called on lawmakers Wednesday to reduce disparities in Internet access that disproportionately hurt Native communities in everything from health care to education.
U.S. military publicly links Iran to MuddyWater hacker group
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. military publicly links Iran to MuddyWater hacker group
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. military publicly disclosed multiple tools on Wednesday that it says "Iranian intelligence actors are using in networks around the world," linking the country to a known hacker group.
Watchdog: IRS 'in crisis' due to tax return backlog, pandemic complications
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watchdog: IRS 'in crisis' due to tax return backlog, pandemic complications
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The National Taxpayer Advocate said the Internal Revenue Service is "in crisis" after it has been forced to deal with a large backlog of tax returns from 2020 and complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FDA deregulates French dressing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA deregulates French dressing
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said it is deregulating French dressing for the first time in seven decades.
Gallup: Teachers, judges among those to hit new lows with image ratings
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gallup: Teachers, judges among those to hit new lows with image ratings
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Judges, grade school teachers and military officers are among the public servants to record a new low rating of their perceived ethics, according to a public opinion poll released by Gallup Wednesday.
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
AccuWeather forecasters are putting a large segment of the eastern United States on notice for another major winter storm expected to hit in the days ahead.
