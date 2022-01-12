Gallup: Teachers, judges among those to hit new lows with image ratings

Several professions including military officers and TV reporters, hit an all-time low in a public opinion poll related to ethics and honesty, conducted by Gallup and released on Wednesday. Nurses topped the list for the 20th year in a row. Image courtesy of Gallup Media

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Judges, grade school teachers and military officers are among the public servants to record a new low rating of their perceived ethics, according to a public opinion poll released by Gallup Wednesday. The poll also showed public faith in the honesty of clergymen and TV reporters is at its lowest point since Gallup first conducted its Honesty and Ethics poll in 1976. Advertisement

The findings have been updated annually since 1990, with a few professions on the list every year, with others appearing periodically.

The poll asks members of the American public to rank the various professions based on high honesty and ethics, assigning each group a rank of very high, high, average, low or very low.

TV reporters' ethics rating fell nine points to 14%, while judges declined five points to 38%.

Grade school teachers finished in the third-highest position on the list, but still dropped seven points to 64%, which is the profession's lowest-ever rating.

Military officers were in a similar situation, having received a positive rating of 61%, the fifth-highest position of the list. But the figure is also 10 points lower than it was last year.

Advertisement

Ratings of the four highest-rated professions in 2021 were all down from the previous year.

At the other end of the spectrum, nurses received the top ranking for the 20th consecutive year, with 81% of respondents giving the profession either a high or very high rating. Medical doctors came in next, 14 points lower with a 67% rating.

Since 1999, nurses have only been displaced from the list's top spot once. That came in 2001 when it was topped by firefighters.

Pharmacists, with a 63% rating, police officers at 53% and day care providers at 50% were the only other professions on the list to receive 50% or higher.