NTSB says medical plane made tricky maneuver before crashing, killing 4 near San Diego

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Federal investigators say that a medical transport plane hit some power lines in cloudy weather and made a difficult aerial maneuver before it crashed near San Diego last month, killing all four people on board.

The Learjet crashed on Dec. 27 about 2 miles from landing at Gillespie Field. Two pilots and two nurses were killed.

In a preliminary report issued Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board noted that the Aeromedevac plane clipped some power lines before crashing. It also said the pilot attempted to perform a difficult maneuver while the aircraft was at low altitude.

"Examination of the accident site revealed that the airplane struck a set of power lines and subsequently impacted the yard of a residential home about 1.43 nautical miles east of the approach end of runway 27R," the three-page report states, adding that the cloudy weather conditions provided only limited visibility.

No one on the ground was injured, but the jet left a debris path 185 feet long and 90 feet wide.

Pilots Douglas James Grande, 42, and Julian Jorge Bugaj, 67, were killed along with nurses Christina Elizabeth Ward, 52, and Laurie Rose Gentz, 68.

Aviation experts told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the choice to turn the plane while it was flying so low to the ground was complicated and dangerous.