Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The New York City medical examiner completed the identification of the 17 victims from Sunday's Bronx high-rise fire. The fire, considered the worst in the city in three decades, spread quickly from an apartment where a faulty space heater was blamed. The office said all 17 died from smoke inhalation. Advertisement

They include, according to WCBS-TV:

Isatou Jabbie, 31

Hagi Jawara, 47

Ousmane Konteh, 2

Sera Janneh, 27

Seydou Toure, 12

Haouwa Mahamadou, 5

Haji Dukary, 49

Haja Dukureh, 37

Mustapha Dukureh, 12

Mariam Dukureh, 11

Fatoumata Dukureh, 5

Fatoumata Drammeh, 50

Foutmala Drammeh, 21

Muhammed Drammeh, 12

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19

Omar Jambang, 6

Fatoumata Tunkara, 43

On Tuesday night, hundreds attended a candlelight prayer vigil outside the apartment building. Many of those living in the building were immigrants from the country of Gambia. Forensic scientists worked through French language translators and help from the Gambian consulate to identify victims.

"I think a lot of Gambians who came here, they stayed there before they moved anywhere else. This was kind of a first port of call, this building," Gambia Ambassador Dawda Docka Fadera told CNN.

"It's a building Gambians have a lot of attachment to. It's so sad that this horrific and tragic incident took so many lives, and left many people fighting for their lives."