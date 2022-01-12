Convicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes granted bond, to be sentenced in Sept.

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, a former health technology company executive convicted of federal fraud charges last week, has been granted bond and will be sentenced in about eight months, under a court proposal filed late Tuesday.
Under the proposal, the former Theranos CEO is granted a $500,000 bond and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 12. Also as part of the deal, Holmes will have three criminal counts against her dismissed. They are the three counts that the jury could not agree on during her trial.