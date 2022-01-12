Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 4:38 AM

Authorities arrest suspects in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Authorities arrest suspects in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph
Authorities on Tuesday said they had arrested two suspects in the Nov. 17 fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis. Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department/Twitter

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Nearly two months after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight at a Memphis bakery, authorities said they have arrested one suspect and indicted another.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a brief statement that 23-year-old Justin Johnson was taken into custody at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Indiana.

Johnson was named as a suspect in the case a week ago, and was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list with authorities announcing a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The Memphis Police Department had issued a first-degree murder warrant for his capture.

Shortly after the announcement that Johnson had been detained, the office of Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said a grand jury had indicted 32-year-old Cornelius Smith on a slew of charges, including first-degree murder in connection to the crime.

Both men are accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., on Nov. 17 outside of Makeda's Homemade Cookies, which the Chicago native was known to visit when in Memphis.

Two days after the shooting, the Memphis Police Department released images taken from surveillance cameras of the shooting showing two suspects armed with guns exiting a white two-door Mercedes Benz.

"The suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot the victim several times," the statement said. "The suspects then fled the scene."

Weirich said Smith was arrested in Southaven, Tenn., on Dec. 6 in connection to a warrant charging him with theft of the white Mercedes used as the getaway car.

The Marshals Service said a press conference will be announced concerning the arrests Wednesday morning.

