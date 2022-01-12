Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 3:10 PM

CDC predicts up to 62,000 COVID-19 deaths over next month

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
CDC predicts up to 62,000 COVID-19 deaths over next month
A person is swabbed for a COVID-19 test at the Emery Heights Recreation Center in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Another 62,000 people could die from COVID-19 in the United States over the next month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted Wednesday.

The CDC released its monthly national ensemble forecast compiled from data from 23 modeling groups that predict the nation's death toll from the pandemic to be between 36,000 and 62,000 from Jan. 10 through Feb. 5.

Advertisement

The federal agency said weekly deaths from COVID-19 will increase over the next month.

There will be between 8,000 to 14,100 deaths the week ending Friday; 8,800 to 18,000 deaths the week ending Jan. 22; 8,700 to 24,700 deaths the week ending Jan. 29; and 10,400 to 31,000 deaths the week ending Feb. 5.

RELATED W. Virginia's Gov. Jim Justice has COVID-19, feeling 'extremely unwell'

The United States reported nearly 1,900 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the most recent date for which data is available. The country has a seven-day moving average of more than 1,600 daily deaths, with 837,274 cumulative deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to CDC statistics, the daily deaths figure has been on the increase since late November, when the Omicron variant of the virus spurred an increase in cases.

Advertisement

The United States reported a record-breaking 1.4 million new cases Monday, for a cumulative 61.73 million cases since the pandemic started in early 2020.

RELATED COVID-19 causes mobility, physical declines in older adults, study finds

While scientists suspect Omicron is milder than other variants of COVID-19, the sheer volume of cases has pushed the nation's hospitals to record-breaking COVID-19 admissions.

The Department of Health and Human Services showed more than 145,000 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday evening.

The CDC predicts new hospitalizations will increase each week for the next four weeks, with between 18,000 and 48,000 new hospitalizations on Feb. 4, the last day for which a prediction was made.

RELATED Boris Johnson apologizes for 2020 party during COVID-19 lockdown

Latest Headlines

McConnell calls Biden's voting rights speech an 'incoherent' 'rant'
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
McConnell calls Biden's voting rights speech an 'incoherent' 'rant'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday reacted to President Joe Biden's call for a voting rights bill with a speech on the senate floor.
Sen. Bob Menendez files bill to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Bob Menendez files bill to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez filed a bill Wednesday backed by 25 other Senate Democrats to sanction Russia if it invades Ukraine.
More than 8,000 King Soopers employees go on strike in Denver
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 8,000 King Soopers employees go on strike in Denver
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- More than 8,000 union workers at Kroger-owned King Soopers in Denver went on strike Wednesday amid stalled negotiations over labor practices and wages.
Florida lawmakers move to ban abortions after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida lawmakers move to ban abortions after 15 weeks
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed early support for new state legislation that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
W. Virginia's Gov. Jim Justice has COVID-19, feeling 'extremely unwell'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
W. Virginia's Gov. Jim Justice has COVID-19, feeling 'extremely unwell'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday night said he tested positive for COVID-19 "after the sudden onset of symptoms." The governor was given a monoclonal antibody treatment and is resting at home, his office said.
Medical examiner identifies all 17 victims from Bronx fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Medical examiner identifies all 17 victims from Bronx fire
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The New York City medical examiner completed the identification of the 17 victims from Sunday's Bronx high-rise fire.
Request to dismiss Prince Andrew sexual abuse lawsuit denied by judge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Request to dismiss Prince Andrew sexual abuse lawsuit denied by judge
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A request to dismiss Virginia Guiffre's lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew alleging sexual abuse has been rejected by a federal judge in New York.
U.S. inflation rose in 2021 at quickest rate since 1982; Biden says there are positive signals
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. inflation rose in 2021 at quickest rate since 1982; Biden says there are positive signals
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States has risen over the past year at a rate not seen in four decades, the Labor Department said on Wednesday -- underscoring one of Americans' chief economic concerns in the COVID-19 era.
Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid lies in state at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. He died last month at age 82.
U.S. shoppers spent $204 billion online during holiday period; solid increase over 2020
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. shoppers spent $204 billion online during holiday period; solid increase over 2020
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Americans spent more than $200 billion in online sales over the holiday shopping period , a solid increase over 2020, an analytics report said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities arrest suspects in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph
Authorities arrest suspects in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph
U.S. hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
U.S. hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
U.S. warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it chooses conflict over diplomacy
U.S. warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it chooses conflict over diplomacy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards
Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement