Judge allows GOP-led review of 2020 presidential election to go forward

Investigators want to conduct interviews and examine records related to the November 2020 vote. Wisconsin was one of the battleground states that helped Joe Biden win the White House.
The Republican-led review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin is based at least partly on former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Wolfe has said that she wants to be interviewed in public.
"At this stage, plaintiffs have not shown irreparable injury, an inadequate remedy at law or preservation of the status quo -- elements necessary for the court to consider in deciding whether to grant a temporary injunction," Lanford said in the ruling.
However, Lanford also denied Gableman's bid to completely dismiss Kaul's challenges, allowing the attorney general to continue to his objection to the GOP investigation.