Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 8:26 AM

16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
Rice University is one of 16 universities named in a new lawsuit that accuses the private universities of working together to unfairly limit student financial aid. Photo by Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal lawsuit filed in Illinois over the weekend accuses 16 private universities -- including Rice University in Houston -- of using a shared formula to calculate the financial needs of student applicants in a way that unfairly limits aid to students who need it.

The lawsuit's plaintiffs are five former students from some of those schools who say the universities are violating antitrust laws, which prohibit competitors from conspiring to set prices.

Advertisement

A Rice University representative declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

The suit claims that by limiting financial aid, this group of schools engaged in price-fixing, reducing competition and inflating the cost of attendance for those who receive financial aid. The plaintiffs calculated that the scheme affects more than 170,000 financial aid recipients at a cost running into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

RELATED Office of Federal Student Aid calls smooth restart to student loan payments crucial

"In critical respects, elite, private universities like defendants are gatekeepers to the American dream," the lawsuit states. "Defendants' misconduct is therefore particularly egregious because it has narrowed a critical pathway to upward mobility that admission to their institutions represents."

Advertisement

Universities that do not take into account a student's financial aid, known as a "need-blind policy," are allowed to collaborate on guidelines to assess a candidate's financial need, as part of an exemption of antitrust laws provided by Congress in 1994.

The schools are known collectively as the "568 Presidents Group." It was named after Section 568 of the law that allowed them to discuss the guidelines for financial aid.

RELATED Education Dept. makes it easier for public servants to cancel student debt

In 2003, the group established a shared methodology to determine a family's ability to pay for college. Schools were prohibited from favoring wealthier candidates so they could give away less scholarship money.

But this lawsuit claims that nine of the schools do consider a student or student's family's financial situation at certain points of the admissions process. It says some schools have admitted wealthy students of past or potential donors. It also accuses some schools of giving preference to wealthier students in deciding whom to admit off the university's waitlist.

Therefore, the lawsuit states, all schools that meet as part of this group have conspired to shrink the amount of funding they provide students, which means they are not exempt from antitrust laws.

RELATED Mayor: Chicago students to return to classes Wednesday

Rice is not listed as one of the nine schools accused of taking an applicant's finances into account during admissions. Instead, the lawsuit states that it is one of seven defendants that "may or may not have" considered applicants' financial need. And it argues those seven schools should have known the other nine were not abiding by need-blind admissions practices.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Rice joined the group in 1998 and implemented the methodology in 2003. The school then left, but rejoined in 2017.

The lawsuit asks for a permanent end to the collaboration among the schools, as well as damages.

The antitrust exemption is set to expire at the end of September unless Congress renews it.

Disclosure: Rice University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Dr. Fauci, other health officials give update on strategy for Omicron COVID-19 variant
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Watch live: Dr. Fauci, other health officials give update on strategy for Omicron COVID-19 variant
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. health officials will testify in Congress on Tuesday to give updates about the Omicron variant and federal efforts to control the spread of the virus.
Pfizer exec says new COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant coming soon
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Pfizer exec says new COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant coming soon
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Pfizer is working on a new vaccine to specifically offer protection against the Omicron COVID-19 variant -- and it could arrive as soon as March, the company's top executive says.
Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta for push to pass national voting rights protections
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta for push to pass national voting rights protections
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Georgia Tuesday to promote legislation designed to safeguard voting rights in an era when some states are taking action to make it tougher.
CDC warns against travel to Canada, citing COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC warns against travel to Canada, citing COVID-19
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans against travel to Canada, citing high levels of COVID-19 cases among its 38 million people.
Mayor: Chicago students to return to classes Wednesday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mayor: Chicago students to return to classes Wednesday
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Chicago's teachers late Monday voted to end their work stoppage that began last week as they refused to give in-person instruction amid surging COVID-19 cases.
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Private health insurers will be required to reimburse Americans for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests beginning on Saturday, according to guidance released by the Biden administration on Monday.
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst has died at age 78 while serving a life sentence, California state prison officials announced Monday.
'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Clay Aiken, known for his run as a finalist on "American Idol," announced Monday he will seek to represent North Carolina's newly drawn 6th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida announced Monday he is stepping down from his job amid reports questioning personal stock trades made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- David Bennett, a 57-year-old from Maryland, became the first person to successfully receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement