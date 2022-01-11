Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 8:23 AM

Pfizer exec says new COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant coming soon

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Pfizer exec says new COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant coming soon
Pfizer's top executive said prior vaccine development and ongoing research is helping the drugmaker develop the new vaccine against the Omicron variant. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Pfizer is working on a new vaccine to specifically offer protection against the Omicron COVID-19 variant -- and it could arrive as soon as March, the company's top executive says.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the drugmaker is working on the "hybrid vaccine" during remarks on Monday at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference about addressing challenges in fighting the more infectious variant.

Advertisement

Researchers have said the Omicron strain is more effective against coronavirus vaccines because of more than two dozen mutations. Though believed to be less severe than prior strains, Omicron's spread has caused surges in cases worldwide.

"It's not a slam dunk because we need to make sure that we have not a vaccine that works against Omicron," Bourla said at the meeting, according to an edited transcript by Refinitiv.

A dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is given at the Migdal Nofim Assisted Living Facility in Jerusalem, Israel, on January 6. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
RELATED CDC warns against travel to Canada, citing COVID-19

"I think the best, it is a vaccine that covers the others and works against Omicron. This is what we want to -- because that will be a very easy decision to switch to that one."

Advertisement

Despite Omicron's spread and infection spikes, Bourla said the United States is in a much better position to deal with the emerging challenges than it was a year ago.

"First of all, we have vaccines that they work, and we have manufacturing capacity that now has reached a peak," he added.

RELATED FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat

"Our ability basically to give vaccines to everyone in the world, it is now -- wherever they don't have enough vaccination, it is more of a problem of hesitancy or infrastructure."

Bourla said Pfizer's vaccine development and ongoing research is helping it develop the new vaccine, which could also be effective against future variants. The original COVID-19 from Pfizer was co-developed by BioNTech.

The executive told CNBC on Monday that the Omicron vaccine "will be ready in March."

RELATED Common cold exposure may provide protection against COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Dr. Fauci, other health officials give update on strategy for Omicron COVID-19 variant
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Watch live: Dr. Fauci, other health officials give update on strategy for Omicron COVID-19 variant
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. health officials will testify in Congress on Tuesday to give updates about the Omicron variant and federal efforts to control the spread of the virus.
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal lawsuit filed in Illinois accuses 16 private universities of using a shared formula to calculate the financial needs of student applicants in a way that unfairly limits aid to students who need it.
Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta for push to pass national voting rights protections
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta for push to pass national voting rights protections
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Georgia Tuesday to promote legislation designed to safeguard voting rights in an era when some states are taking action to make it tougher.
CDC warns against travel to Canada, citing COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC warns against travel to Canada, citing COVID-19
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans against travel to Canada, citing high levels of COVID-19 cases among its 38 million people.
Mayor: Chicago students to return to classes Wednesday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mayor: Chicago students to return to classes Wednesday
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Chicago's teachers late Monday voted to end their work stoppage that began last week as they refused to give in-person instruction amid surging COVID-19 cases.
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Private health insurers will be required to reimburse Americans for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests beginning on Saturday, according to guidance released by the Biden administration on Monday.
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst has died at age 78 while serving a life sentence, California state prison officials announced Monday.
'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Clay Aiken, known for his run as a finalist on "American Idol," announced Monday he will seek to represent North Carolina's newly drawn 6th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida announced Monday he is stepping down from his job amid reports questioning personal stock trades made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- David Bennett, a 57-year-old from Maryland, became the first person to successfully receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement