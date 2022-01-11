Judge declines to throw out Federal Trade Commission case against Facebook

1/2

Lina Khan, nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed a motion by Facebook to throw out an FTC complaint, alleging the social media company of operating a monopoly. Khan has spearheaded the complaint. File photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, can proceed. The FTC is attempting to force Meta to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp subsidiaries. It argues the social media giant conducts business as a monopoly but had its previous antitrust lawsuit thrown out in June. Advertisement

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote that "the facts alleged this time around to fortify those theories, however, are far more robust and detailed than before, particularly in regard to the contours of the Defendant's alleged monopoly."

"The agency has also explained that Facebook not only possesses monopoly power, but that it has willfully maintained that power through anticompetitive conduct," Boasberg wrote.

The judge dismissed the initial FTC complaint, arguing at the time that the "Commission had failed to plausibly allege that Facebook has monopoly power in the market for Personal Social Networking (PSN) services."

Tuesday's ruling means FTC lawyers will be able to move forward to the discovery phase in court.

Lina Kahn, who was confirmed as FTC chairwoman in June, has led the commission's charge against alleged monopolies among big tech companies.

"Although the agency may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations, the Court believes that it has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery," Boasberg wrote.

"The FTC has filed an Amended Complaint containing significant additions and revisions aimed at addressing the shortcomings identified in the Court's prior opinion."