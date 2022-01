Members of Hawaii's Board of Water Supply visit the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. File Photo courtesy U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet/ Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A top naval official said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy will empty fuel storage tanks at a base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after a leak weeks ago threatened a supply of water. Hawaii's Health Department ordered that the underground tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility be emptied. The Navy could have appealed the order, but Rear Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the order will be carried out. Advertisement

"Yes, we are in receipt of the emergency order issued by the Hawaii Department of Health, and we are taking action because it is a lawful order to comply with," Converse told the House armed services subcommittee Tuesday, according to The Hill.

In November, 14,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked at the storage facility and forced 3,500 military families out of their homes between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Hawaii's order requires the Navy to develop a plan to fix the leaky tanks and perform other maintenance, as well as installing a water filtration system at the contaminated spots.

The storage facility sits directly above a ground aquifer that is the principal source of drinking water for the Hawaiian island of Oahu.