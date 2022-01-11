Trending
Jan. 11, 2022 / 4:05 PM

Prosecutors agree to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury case to avoid retrial

By Sommer Brokaw
Prosecutors agree to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury case to avoid retrial
The U.S. government has agreed to drop pending perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking conviction stands. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have agreed to drop pending perjury charges against convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to avoid putting victims through a retrial in the trafficking case.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted late last month on sex trafficking charges related to procuring young girls to be sexually abused by her boyfriend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Her defense lawyers are seeking a new trial after a juror told The Independent that he is a survivor of sexual abuse and discussed the experience while in jury deliberations.

Now, prosecutors have agreed to drop pending perjury charges, alleging she lied in a deposition in a 2016 civil case about her involvement in the trafficking and abuse, if the judge allows the trafficking conviction to stick and denies retrial.

RELATED Police in Spain arrest 37 people for sexual exploitation of minors

"In the event the defendant's post-trial motions are denied, the government is prepared to dismiss the severed perjury counts at the time of sentencing, in light of the victims' significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again," prosecutors wrote in a joint letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan filed Monday night, which was obtained by Insider.com and also cited by NBC News.

The government also asked the judge in the letter to order preparation of a Presentence Investigation Report (PSR) and schedule sentencing within three to four months.

Maxwell's lawyers also stated their position in the joint letter, where they argued against their client's participation in the PSR at this time, saying that "requiring" that, "while she is awaiting a decision on her motion for a new trial, will adversely impact her Fifth Amendment rights."

RELATED Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K

Defense attorneys also argued in the letter for a delay in scheduling a sentencing hearing.

"The defense requests that the court delay setting a schedule for sentencing because there is a compelling basis for the court to overturn Ms. Maxwell's conviction and grant her a new trial based on the disclosures of Juror # 50 during deliberations," they wrote.

Nathan has ordered the defense to provide a formal motion for a new trial by Jan. 19, and prosecutors to respond by Feb. 2.

RELATED U.S. Marshals recover 5 teens, arrest 30 in New Orleans during monthslong operation

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny bond hearings for migrants
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny bond hearings for migrants
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to deny bond hearings to detained migrants, some of whom have been held for months as they wait for their cases to be resolved.
White House task force aims to promote scientific integrity
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House task force aims to promote scientific integrity
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A new report from the White House Science Integrity Task Force says that its wants to restore trust in government through scientific integrity and evidence-based policymaking.
Justice Department announces creation of domestic terrorism task force
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department announces creation of domestic terrorism task force
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department will create a domestic terrorism task force to specialize in investigations of homegrown violent extremism, a top official said Tuesday.
Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation, officials say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation, officials say
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- All 17 people killed in a Bronx apartment fire over the weekend died of smoke inhalation, the New York City medical examiner's office said Tuesday.
U.S. Chamber president: State of business in country 'competitive'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Chamber president: State of business in country 'competitive'
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of American business is "competitive," Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the United States Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday.
Kroger workers survey reveals economic hardship, food insecurity
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kroger workers survey reveals economic hardship, food insecurity
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A survey of more than 10,000 Kroger workers in three states reveals significant economic hardship and food insecurity.
3,000 at United Airlines test positive for COVID-19; carrier to cut flights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3,000 at United Airlines test positive for COVID-19; carrier to cut flights
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- United Airlines will have to cut some U.S. flights because thousands of employees are getting sick with COVID-19, the carrier's chief executive said Tuesday.
Navy to empty fuel tanks at Hawaii storage depot after leak threatened water supply
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Navy to empty fuel tanks at Hawaii storage depot after leak threatened water supply
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A top naval official said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy will empty fuel storage tanks at a base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after a leak weeks ago threatened a supply of water.
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- In what's become a frequent occurrence over the past year, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. health officials found themselves sparring with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday over COVID-19 measures.
Bank of America to cut fees for overdrafts, insufficient funds
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bank of America to cut fees for overdrafts, insufficient funds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bank of America announced Tuesday it is eliminating fees for insufficient funds and reducing overdraft fees from $35 to $10.
