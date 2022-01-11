Prosecutors agree to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury case to avoid retrial

The U.S. government has agreed to drop pending perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking conviction stands. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have agreed to drop pending perjury charges against convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to avoid putting victims through a retrial in the trafficking case. Maxwell, 60, was convicted late last month on sex trafficking charges related to procuring young girls to be sexually abused by her boyfriend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Advertisement

Her defense lawyers are seeking a new trial after a juror told The Independent that he is a survivor of sexual abuse and discussed the experience while in jury deliberations.

Now, prosecutors have agreed to drop pending perjury charges, alleging she lied in a deposition in a 2016 civil case about her involvement in the trafficking and abuse, if the judge allows the trafficking conviction to stick and denies retrial.

"In the event the defendant's post-trial motions are denied, the government is prepared to dismiss the severed perjury counts at the time of sentencing, in light of the victims' significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again," prosecutors wrote in a joint letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan filed Monday night, which was obtained by Insider.com and also cited by NBC News.

The government also asked the judge in the letter to order preparation of a Presentence Investigation Report (PSR) and schedule sentencing within three to four months.

Maxwell's lawyers also stated their position in the joint letter, where they argued against their client's participation in the PSR at this time, saying that "requiring" that, "while she is awaiting a decision on her motion for a new trial, will adversely impact her Fifth Amendment rights."

Defense attorneys also argued in the letter for a delay in scheduling a sentencing hearing.

"The defense requests that the court delay setting a schedule for sentencing because there is a compelling basis for the court to overturn Ms. Maxwell's conviction and grant her a new trial based on the disclosures of Juror # 50 during deliberations," they wrote.

Nathan has ordered the defense to provide a formal motion for a new trial by Jan. 19, and prosecutors to respond by Feb. 2.