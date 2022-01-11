Trending
Jan. 11, 2022 / 7:12 AM

Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta for push to pass national voting rights protections

By Clyde Hughes
Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta for push to pass national voting rights protections
President Joe Biden departs with Vice President Kamala Harris walk at the U.S. Capitol after marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack by extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump. Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Georgia on Tuesday to promote legislation designed to safeguard voting rights in an era when some states are taking action to make it tougher to cast a ballot.

The two will make speeches during a visit in Atlanta, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University. Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. attended Morehouse.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to arrive in Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. EST. They will speak around 3:45 p.m., according to the White House schedule, "about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections."

The two also are expected to lay a wreath at King's crypt at The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and visit Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King pastored.

Georgia was one of the first states to pass stricter laws on voting after the 2020 presidential election, in which Biden carried the state. Critics have denounced the state for pandering to false claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump.

A coalition of voting rights groups in Georgia said they plan on skipping Biden's appearance on Tuesday because they see no real plan to get the federal legislation passed. It's been passed in the House, but has stalled in the Senate.

Nse Ufot, of the New Georgia Project, said Biden would be better served in Washington.

"What we haven't heard is the thing that we've been asking for since January 6, 2021, which is what is the plan to pass federal voting rights protections, enhance federal voting rights protections?" Ufot told NPR.

Ufot called for Senate Democrats to abolish the filibuster altogether, calling it "a racist tool," or at the least create a carveout so voting rights legislation cannot be filibustered.

Cliff Albright, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said there's no need for Biden or Harris to pitch their position.

"We don't need even more photo ops," Albrightsaid, according to CNN.

"We need action, and that action is in the form of the John Lewis Voting Rights (Advancement) Act as well as the Freedom to Vote Act, and we need that immediately."

