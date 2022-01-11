Deadly Philadelphia fire likely started after Christmas tree ignited with lighter

Fire officials released the preliminary results of their investigation into a deadly fire in Philadelphia last week that left 12 people, including nine children dead. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Fire Department/Twitter

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A fire at a Philadelphia row house that claimed the lives of 12 people last week was likely caused after someone ignited a Christmas tree with a lighter, fire officials said Tuesday. The Philadelphia Fire Department released the preliminary findings of its investigation nearly one week after the deadly blaze.

"Investigators believe that lighter was the reason the tree ignited," said fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"We are left with the words of that traumatized 5-year-old child to understand how the lighter and tree came together with tragic consequences, because our investigators have disproved other theories"

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted with the investigation.

City officials today discussed the investigation of a devastating fire in which 12 people perished. Details ➡️ https://t.co/LGmpSQ3SXq pic.twitter.com/eN9cmROTcT— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 11, 2022

All 12 victims died of smoke inhalation and were on the third floor of the three-story brick duplex. The building was operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority in the city's Fairmont neighborhood. One person was found alive but died at the scene. Nine of the 12 victims were children.

None of the six smoke alarms inside the two-story unit was working at the time of the fire. The PHA last inspected the two units in April and again in May 2021. All smoke detectors were operating properly at those times, according to the agency.

The home was divided into separate living spaces and 26 people were living there at the time of the fire.

The fire began in an apartment that occupied the second and third floors of the row house. Fourteen people were in the unit when the fire began around 6:30 a.m.

"Since that horrific day, the entire city has been in mourning. We are devastated by the tragic loss of twelve lives. My thoughts continue to be with the families and loved ones of the victims," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"I want to thank our fire department and first responders for their quick response to this fire, and express my gratitude to all involved in this thorough investigation."

The PHA is the nation's fourth-largest public housing authority and owns more than 14,000 affordable housing units, according to its website.

The blaze was the deadliest fire in Philadelphia in more than a century, according to CBS News.