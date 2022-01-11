Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 11:41 PM

Court declines to undo GOP-drawn North Carolina election maps

By Daniel Uria
Court declines to undo GOP-drawn North Carolina election maps
A court in North Carolina ruled that election maps drawn to favor Republicans in the state do not violate the state's constitution. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina trial court on Tuesday ruled that congressional and legislative maps drawn by Republicans did not violate the state constitution amid accusations of gerrymandering.

The three-judge panel, made up of two Republicans and one Democrat, unanimously ruled that redistricting was an inherently political process and is meant to be that way.

Advertisement

"Redistricting and the political considerations that are part of that process do not impinge on the right to vote," the judges wrote in the 260-page ruling. "Nothing about redistricting affects a person's right to cast a vote."

Republicans passed a redistricting plan in the fall that is expected to give Republicans a 10-4 advantage in the state's 14 House of Representative seats and maps for state legislature, which are expected to produce Republican majorities even if Democrats manage to win most of the vote.

RELATED 'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina

The judges, however, wrote that there is no guarantee that the number of seats a political party wins in Congress or state legislature should be proportional to the statewide vote the party receives.

Candidate filing is set to resume on Feb. 24, according to the ruling, but Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias said the challengers planned to appeal the case to the North Carolina Supreme Court, where Democrats control four of the seven seats.

Advertisement

"The fight for fair districts continues," Elias said.

RELATED Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida's District 20 Congressional seat

State Republicans praised the court's decision.

"I am pleased the trial court has ruled in our favor, upholding the maps drawn by the General Assembly in the most transparent process in North Carolina history," North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said.

RELATED Judge allows GOP-led review of 2020 presidential election to go forward

Latest Headlines

U.S. warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it chooses conflict over diplomacy
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
U.S. warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it chooses conflict over diplomacy
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration threatened the Kremlin with "massive consequences" not seen before if it continues to tread down the path of confrontation and not that of diplomacy and dialogue.
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida's District 20 Congressional seat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida's District 20 Congressional seat
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Progressive Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has been elected to Congress in a landslide victory over Republican candidate Jason Mariner in a special South Florida election.
EPA to begin enforcing rule on coal ash waste clean-up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA to begin enforcing rule on coal ash waste clean-up
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Environmental Agency announced Tuesday it will begin enforcing regulations requiring coal-fired power plants to clean up toxic coal ash waste.
Judge declines to throw out Federal Trade Commission case against Facebook
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge declines to throw out Federal Trade Commission case against Facebook
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, can proceed.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump speechwriter, operatives who helped with rally
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump speechwriter, operatives who helped with rally
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots announced they have subpoenaed the speechwriter behind former President Donald Trump's speech on the Ellipse and two GOP operatives.
Deadly Philadelphia fire likely started after Christmas tree ignited with lighter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Deadly Philadelphia fire likely started after Christmas tree ignited with lighter
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A fire at a Philadelphia row house that claimed the lives of 12 people last week was likely caused after someone ignited a Christmas tree with a lighter, fire officials said Tuesday.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing "cold-like symptoms."
U.S. hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. hits new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The number of people in the United States hospitalized with COVID-19 hit a new record Tuesday, according to government data.
Medicare proposes restricting coverage of Alzheimer's drug to clinical trials
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Medicare proposes restricting coverage of Alzheimer's drug to clinical trials
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a preliminary decision Tuesday stating that the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm will be covered only for patients participating in approved clinical trials.
Infant, 3 others survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Infant, 3 others survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A medical helicopter carrying an infant patient, a nurse and two crew members crashed just outside Philadelphia on Tuesday, local police said. All four survived.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
U.S. Mint begins shipping quarters featuring Maya Angelou
U.S. Mint begins shipping quarters featuring Maya Angelou
Pfizer exec says new COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant coming soon
Pfizer exec says new COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant coming soon
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement