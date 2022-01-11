Trending
Jan. 11, 2022 / 8:56 AM

Watch live: Dr. Fauci, other health officials give update on strategy for Omicron COVID-19 variant

By Daniel Uria
1/5
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on November 4, 2021. He and other top officials will update the committee on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. health officials will testify in Congress on Tuesday to give updates about the Omicron variant and federal efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Fauci and the others will appear before the Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee at 10 a.m. EST, in a hearing titled "Addressing New Variants: A Federal Perspective on the COVID-19 response."

Appearing with Fauci will be Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walesnky, Acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and Dawn O'Connell, an assistant secretary for preparedness and response for the Health and Human Services Department.

Since the emergence of the Omicron variant in the United States late last year, most states have reported record case totals and hospitalizations nationwide are nearing a pandemic high.

In an effort to increase access to testing, President Joe Biden's administration on Monday announced that private insurers will be required to reimburse Americans for the cost of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, beginning Saturday.

Officials are also preparing to roll out a website in the coming weeks where Americans can order home coronavirus tests at no cost. Biden promised weeks ago that he'd make 500 million of the tests available beginning in January.

Tuesday's testimony also comes after the FDA last month granted emergency use authorization to two antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 -- Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir. They are the first two post-COVID-19 pill treatments to be distributed in the United States.

Amid worker shortages across many industries, particularly airlines, the CDC last month also altered its guidance on isolation following a positive COVID-19 test, decreasing the required time to isolate from 10 days to five, followed by five days of mask-wearing for people who are asymptomatic.

At the time, Walensky said the recommendations were based on "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses."

