Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida's District 20 Congressional seat

With Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's election Tuesday night the number of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives grows to 222 to 212 Republicans. Photo courtesy of Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick/ Facebook

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Progressive Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has been elected to Congress in a landslide victory over Republican candidate Jason Mariner in a special South Florida election. Cherfilus-McCormick was projected Tuesday night to win Florida's 20th Congressional District with a commanding 78.7% of the vote compared to Mariner's nearly 20%, according to state election data. Advertisement

"It's officially official!" Cherfilus-McCormick cheered on Facebook. "This is just the beginning. Thank you for standing with me. I'm ready to stand in the gap and prioritize the needs of my fellow residents, of our families and of the next generation. It's time for a district that works for every resident."

The win makes Cherfilus-McCormick the first Democratic House representative of Haitian descent, according to the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network, which celebrated her victory on social media.

Cherfilus-McCormick was heavily favored to take the Democrat-leaning district that encompasses the counties of Broward and Palm Beach, the seat for which became available following the death of longtime district representative Alcee Hastings from pancreatic cancer in April.

"Congratulations to Florida's newest member of Congress, succeeding the late Congressman Alcee Hastings, Congresswoman-elect [Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick]," the Florida Democratic Party tweeted Monday night.

The 42-year-old former healthcare executive, who had lost to Hastings in the 2018 and 2020 primaries, got to challenge for his former seat after winning the South Florida Democratic primary by five votes in November.

An emotional Cherfilus-McCormick thanked her supporters during her victory speech Monday night.

"No one thought that a little girl like me who was growing up in the district, who was raising a daughter by myself at a time would ever be here," she said holding back tears. "It means for us to be here, the daughter of immigrants who watched my parents work night and day as taxi cab drivers and a maid, but we made it and we are definitely an example of the American dream."

With her victory, the Democrats' majority in the U.S. House of Representatives increases to 222 to 212 Republicans.