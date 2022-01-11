Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 6:09 PM

Infant, 3 others survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

By Danielle Haynes

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A medical helicopter carrying an infant patient, a nurse and two crew members crashed just outside Philadelphia on Tuesday, local police said. All four survived.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt praised the pilot of the helicopter for bringing the aircraft down in Delaware County with little destruction.

Advertisement

"It's an absolute miracle what you see behind me," he said during a news conference. "No trees or power lines down."

The helicopter was taking the child to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when the crash took place near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in a residential neighborhood west of the city. All four people aboard the helicopter were able to exit the wreckage with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Eurocopter EC135 was owned by Air Methods, which provides air medical flights and is based out of Greenwood Village, Colo. Air Methods spokesman Doug Flanders told The New York Times that federal investigators were en route to the scene.

"Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident," he said. "Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored, and we will not be sharing any additional information."

Advertisement

WCAU-TV in Philadelphia reported the helicopter flew from Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland to Los Acres Airport in Chambersburg, Pa., before departing for Philadelphia and crashing.

Read More

Another Taiwanese fighter jet crashes into sea after leaving for training mission Los Angeles Police rescue downed pilot ahead of train crash South Korean air force pilot makes emergency gear-up landing in F-35

Latest Headlines

Biden calls for change to filibuster rules in Atlanta trip
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden calls for change to filibuster rules in Atlanta trip
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for a change in Senate rules on the filibuster to allow Democrats to pass a voting rights bill during his visit Tuesday to Atlanta.
Dow rises 183 points as Powell says Fed will use rate hikes to combat inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow rises 183 points as Powell says Fed will use rate hikes to combat inflation
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 183 points Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that the central bank would raise interest rates if needed to stave off inflation.
Prosecutors agree to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury case to avoid retrial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors agree to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury case to avoid retrial
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have agreed to drop pending perjury charges against convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to avoid putting victims through a retrial in the trafficking case.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny bond hearings for migrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny bond hearings for migrants
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to deny bond hearings to detained migrants, some of whom have been held for months as they wait for their cases to be resolved.
White House task force aims to promote scientific integrity
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House task force aims to promote scientific integrity
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A new report from the White House Science Integrity Task Force says that its wants to restore trust in government through scientific integrity and evidence-based policymaking.
Justice Department announces creation of domestic terrorism task force
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department announces creation of domestic terrorism task force
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department will create a domestic terrorism task force to specialize in investigations of homegrown violent extremism, a top official said Tuesday.
Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation, officials say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation, officials say
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- All 17 people killed in a Bronx apartment fire over the weekend died of smoke inhalation, the New York City medical examiner's office said Tuesday.
U.S. Chamber president: State of business in country 'competitive'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Chamber president: State of business in country 'competitive'
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of American business is "competitive," Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the United States Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday.
Kroger workers survey reveals economic hardship, food insecurity
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kroger workers survey reveals economic hardship, food insecurity
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A survey of more than 10,000 Kroger workers in three states reveals significant economic hardship and food insecurity.
3,000 at United Airlines test positive for COVID-19; carrier to cut flights
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3,000 at United Airlines test positive for COVID-19; carrier to cut flights
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- United Airlines will have to cut some U.S. flights because thousands of employees are getting sick with COVID-19, the carrier's chief executive said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
North Korea launched a ballistic missile that reached Mach 10, Seoul says
North Korea launched a ballistic missile that reached Mach 10, Seoul says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement