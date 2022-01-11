Infant, 3 others survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A medical helicopter carrying an infant patient, a nurse and two crew members crashed just outside Philadelphia on Tuesday, local police said. All four survived.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt praised the pilot of the helicopter for bringing the aircraft down in Delaware County with little destruction.

"It's an absolute miracle what you see behind me," he said during a news conference. "No trees or power lines down."

The helicopter was taking the child to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when the crash took place near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in a residential neighborhood west of the city. All four people aboard the helicopter were able to exit the wreckage with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Eurocopter EC135 was owned by Air Methods, which provides air medical flights and is based out of Greenwood Village, Colo. Air Methods spokesman Doug Flanders told The New York Times that federal investigators were en route to the scene.

"Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident," he said. "Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored, and we will not be sharing any additional information."

WCAU-TV in Philadelphia reported the helicopter flew from Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland to Los Acres Airport in Chambersburg, Pa., before departing for Philadelphia and crashing.