Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 1:32 PM

Kroger workers survey reveals economic hardship, food insecurity

By Rich Klein
Kroger workers survey reveals economic hardship, food insecurity
Negotiations over wages between Kroger/King's Snoopers and a union representing the company's workers in Colorado have stalled and could lead to a strike beginning Wednesday. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Nearly two-thirds of Kroger workers do not make enough money to pay for basic expenses every month, and some experience food insecurity, according to a survey of the company's retail workers in three states released Tuesday.

The survey conducted by the Economic Roundtable is the largest-ever independent survey of retail workers in the United States, according to the organization, a nonprofit research group. It was requested by four United Food and Commercial Workers unions.

Advertisement

Kroger is the largest grocery chain in the United States, including King Sooper's, Fred Meyer and QFC.

Three regions with 36,795 hourly Kroger workers were surveyed: The Puget Sound region of Washington state, the state of Colorado, and Southern California. Completed surveys were received from 10,287 workers, representing a 28% response rate.

RELATED COVID-19 test price gouging is on the rise amid shortages

Among the workers who reported being unable to afford necessities, 44% were unable to pay rent, and 39% said they wee unable to pay for groceries. Fourteen percent of respondents reported being homeless now or during the past year.

Kroger "falls short in using its abundant food resources to meet the essential needs of its front-line employees," the Economic Roundtable said.

Advertisement

Seventy-three percent of Kroger workers said they are not fairly compensated based on their experience and the work that they do.

RELATED Kroger unveils line of plant-based meats

Kroger's annual revenue rose 8% in 2021, to $132 billion, BuzzFeed news reported, with senior executives paid $5 million or more each in 2020. CEO Rodney McMullen earned $22 million.

Meanwhile, negotiations over wages between Kroger/King's Snoopers and a union representing the company's workers in Colorado have stalled and could lead to a strike beginning Wednesday.

As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Colorado was raised to $12.56 from $12.32.

RELATED Mayor: Chicago students to return to classes Wednesday

Latest Headlines

U.S. Chamber president: State of business in country 'competitive'
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
U.S. Chamber president: State of business in country 'competitive'
WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of American business is "competitive," Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the United States Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday.
3,000 at United Airlines test positive for COVID-19; carrier to cut flights
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
3,000 at United Airlines test positive for COVID-19; carrier to cut flights
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- United Airlines will have to cut some U.S. flights because thousands of employees are getting sick with COVID-19, the carrier's chief executive said Tuesday.
Navy to empty fuel tanks at Hawaii storage depot after leak threatened water supply
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Navy to empty fuel tanks at Hawaii storage depot after leak threatened water supply
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A top naval official said Tuesday that the U.S. Navy will empty fuel storage tanks at a base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after a leak weeks ago threatened a supply of water.
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- In what's become a frequent occurrence over the past year, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. health officials found themselves sparring with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday over COVID-19 measures.
Bank of America to cut fees for overdrafts, insufficient funds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bank of America to cut fees for overdrafts, insufficient funds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bank of America announced Tuesday it is eliminating fees for insufficient funds and reducing overdraft fees from $35 to $10.
Judge allows GOP-led review of 2020 presidential election to go forward
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge allows GOP-led review of 2020 presidential election to go forward
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin judge has denied a request by the state's attorney general to block Republican-led legal action to examine materials related to the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. Mint begins shipping quarters featuring Maya Angelou
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Mint begins shipping quarters featuring Maya Angelou
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Mint says it has begun shipping a new quarter that features poet Maya Angelou, which is the first U.S. coin ever to honor a Black woman.
Coldest air of season to send Midwest, Northeast into deep freeze
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coldest air of season to send Midwest, Northeast into deep freeze
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Brutally cold air from the Arctic is making its way through the North Central states and into the Northeast, and AccuWeather forecasters say Tuesday will be the coldest day of the winter so far in the region.
Planet Fitness acquires 114 Sunshine Fitness locations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Planet Fitness acquires 114 Sunshine Fitness locations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Planet Fitness announced Monday that it will acquire 114 locations from Sunshine Fitness valued at $800 million.
Vigil planned for 17 who died in NYC fire; images show heavy damage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Vigil planned for 17 who died in NYC fire; images show heavy damage
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Images taken inside of a New York City apartment building that caught fire and killed at least 17 people this week shows heavy damage and point to the living area of one unit as the places where the flames started.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
16 universities accused of conspiring to limit financial aid
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
Dr. Fauci, other U.S. health officials draw criticism in Senate hearing over COVID-19 changes
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement