Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 2:29 AM

Mayor: Chicago students to return to classes Wednesday

By Darryl Coote

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Following another day of protracted negotiations with Chicago education officials, the city's teachers late Monday voted to end their work stoppage that began last week as they refused to give in-person instruction amid surging COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the results of the vote during a press conference, stating teachers will return to school on Tuesday with all students to follow on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"After being out of school four days in a row, I'm sure many students will be excited to get back into the classrooms with their teachers and peers and their parents and guardians can now breathe a much deserved sigh of relief," she said.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases

In its own separate virtual press conference late Monday, the Chicago Teachers Union said its delegates voted 63-37 to suspend the work stoppage that began last week when the union staged a walk-out and called for virtual learning and better COVID-19-mitigating measures amid soaring infections.

Jesse Sharkey, president of the CTU, said that the process has been "personally exhausting" and that he's glad it's over.

"The CTU felt like we were asking for a set of reasonable things," he said, stating the week of negotiations showed the city's "callus disregard" for their safety and that of the students.

RELATED Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention

"I'm tired. I wish it hadn't gone that way," he said, adding that while the agreement doesn't include all of their asks they can be proud of it.

"It's not a perfect agreement but it's something we can hold our heads up about, partly because it was so difficult to get. It does include some things that are going to safeguard ourselves and our schools," he said.

Jen Johnson, CTU chief of staff, explained that the agreement does not include one of their demands, which was opt-out testing of students as Lightfoot would not budge on that and instead the agreement includes the ramping up to a rapid testing program to ensure at least 10% of students at every school are tested on a weekly basis.

Advertisement
RELATED Gallup poll: Americans reading fewer books than in previous years

"Testing will significantly increase in schools," she said, adding that they will increase efforts to get the opt-out option.

She said they also secured the closure of schools and the resumption of remote learning when 40% of students are in either isolation or quarantine during high transmission as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During other times, schools will go online when 50% of students are practicing the COVID-19 mitigating measure.

A school community can also flip to remote learning if 30% of staff have tested positive and if the percentage of facility teachers absent hits 25% with substitutes, she said.

"These are not the exact metrics that we would want to hit, but it provides some safeguard going forward, particularly as we're still seeing what happens in this current surge," she said. "We believe that the metrics would have prevented some of the most dire situations, particularly in elementary schools, in under served communities, in Black neighborhoods where vaccinations still remain too low."

CPS also committed to additional KN95 masks for both students and staff, though the union says they are skeptical of its ability to deliver them.

The agreement also states that every school will have a contact tracing team where members and staff will be paid to do contact-tracing work.

Advertisement

"We think it will dramatically increase the number of people participating in the process, but more importantly these individuals will be doing contact tracing for student cases in their own school community," she said. "They know the staff, they know the students, they will have a much better time making connections, getting the information and sharing it appropriately while respecting students' and familys' confidentiality."

Latest Headlines

Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Private health insurers will be required to reimburse Americans for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests beginning on Saturday, according to guidance released by the Biden administration on Monday.
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst has died at age 78 while serving a life sentence, California state prison officials announced Monday.
'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Clay Aiken, known for his run as a finalist on "American Idol," announced Monday he will seek to represent North Carolina's newly drawn 6th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida announced Monday he is stepping down from his job amid reports questioning personal stock trades made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- David Bennett, a 57-year-old from Maryland, became the first person to successfully receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig.
Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden raised concerns Monday over civilian deaths caused by airstrikes carried out by Ethiopian government forces in their battle against rebels in the Tigray region.
Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter joins list of Dems retiring from House
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter joins list of Dems retiring from House
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Democratic congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced Monday he will not seek reelection to the House of Representatives next year following the completion of his eighth term.
11 voters challenge Cawthorn's reelection over alleged role in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
11 voters challenge Cawthorn's reelection over alleged role in Jan. 6 attack
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Eleven North Carolina voters filed a complaint Monday against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, alleging he played a role in last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol that constitutionally bars him from a reelection bid.
NASA's newest astronaut class begins training in Houston
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NASA's newest astronaut class begins training in Houston
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- NASA swore in 10 new astronaut candidates Monday at Johnson Space Center in Houston -- six men and four women -- who someday may walk on the moon or Mars.
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service charged a Queens, N.Y., man on Monday with threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement