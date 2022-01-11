CDC warns against travel to Canada, citing COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday warned Americans against traveling to Canada due to COVID-19. File Photo by Andre Pichette/EPA-EFE

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans against travel to Canada, citing high levels of COVID-19 cases among its 38 million people. The CDC issued its warning Monday as it moved the United States' northern neighbor to Level 4: Very High, its highest level on its coronavirus pandemic travel advisory scale. Advertisement

"If you must travel to Canada, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," it said. "Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

According to data from Ottawa, Canada has recorded more than 2.5 million COVID-19 infections, including nearly 31,000 deaths.

The CDC moves a country into Level 4 when the incidence rate hits more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over a 28-day period.

Canada now joins dozens of countries in the CDC's highest category, including the Caribbean island nation of Curacao, which was also designated as Level 4: Very High on Monday.

The move follows Canada on Dec. 15 advising Canadians against non-essential international travel amid surging cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Days later, Jean-Yves Duclos, the country's health minister, announced that it had lifted its entry prohibitions for 10 African nations that was intended to slow the spread of the variant while reinstating the requirement for a pre-arrival negative PCR test for all travelers leaving the country.