Broken windows are seen in a New York City apartment building after a five-alarm fire ravaged the tower on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Images taken inside of a New York City apartment building that caught fire and killed at least 17 people this week shows heavy damage and point to the living area of one unit as the places where the flames started. The images of the Bronx building show smoke-charred hallways and burned-out remains from the intense fire that erupted on Sunday. In addition to the 17 people who died, more than a dozen are hospitalized in critical condition. Advertisement

Inside the unit where the fire started, photos showed blown-out windows, blackened walls and severe fire damage in the living area. Authorities believe that a space heater started the blaze.

Investigators said although fire alarms in the building were functioning, there's some indication that residents may have initially ignored the sounds because they frequently went off.

Authorities are also investigating whether fireproof doors in the tower were operating properly.

There will be a vigil on Tuesday night to remember the victims who died in the fire.

Nineteen deaths were originally reported from the fire, but authorities said on Monday that the toll was incorrect -- and that 17 had died so far.

New York City Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro told reporters that the city revised the tally after realizing that two victims were counted twice. The death toll includes several children.