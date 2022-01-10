Trending
Jan. 10, 2022 / 2:40 PM

Police arrest man accused of threatening to kidnap, kill Donald Trump

By Sommer Brokaw
Police arrest man accused of threatening to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Secret Service police arrested Monday a man from Queens, N.Y., for allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump.

Thomas Welnicki, 72, from the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of Queens, has been charged with violating a section of U.S. Code that makes it a crime to threaten "to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm upon" Trump, a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime.com shows.

Welnicki allegedly told made threats against Trump multiple times between July 2020 and last month, according to the complaint.

The complaint was unsealed in Brooklyn Federal Court Monday, New York Daily News reported.

Though the complaint does not name Trump, a law enforcement source confirmed to Daily News the target was the former president.

In November, Welnicki called the Secret Service's New York City Duty Desk from his cell phone and referred to Individual-1 as "Hitler" and stated, "I will do everything I can to make sure [Individual-1] is dead," the complaint alleged.

On another call the same month, he added "there is a contract out to kill [Individual-1]."

The next month, Welnicki called the same office and said "the new civil war could break and out and taking up arms against the government is justified when ballots don't matter," adding that he used to own a .22 caliber firearm.

The complaint also listed other alleged threats he made prior to September.

Welnicki told U.S. Capitol Police that "if [Individual-1] loses the 2020 election and refused to step down" he would "acquire weapons," and "take him down," during a voluntary interview in July 2020, according to the complaint.

He also bragged that it would be easy for him to acquire a firearm and added, "I do not want to hurt anyone but I will stand up to fascism."

"I really hope that God takes [Individual 1] out," Welnicki said at the end of the interview.

Around Jan. 4, 2021, Welnicki called the Secret Service's Long Island branch and left two voicemails threatening to kill Individual-1 and 12 of his supporters in Congress, the complaint also said.

"I will do anything I can to take out [Individual-1] and his 12 monkeys," the Welnicki allegedly said in the first voicemail, according to the complaint.

In the second voicemail, he allegedly added he would help anyone carrying out his threat.

Welnicki also claimed "there was a $350,000 reward out to kill Individual-1 and the 12 unidentified members of Congress," the complaint alleged.

"Mr. Welnicki intended no harm to anyone and posed no actual threat," his attorney Deirdra Von Dornum told the Daily News. "He was expressing how distraught he was at what he saw as the attempted murder of Lady Liberty."

Welnicki is slated to appear in Brooklyn federal court later Monday.

If convicted, he could face a fine and/or up to five years in prison.

