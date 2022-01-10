Trending
Jan. 10, 2022

Two more House lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

By UPI Staff

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Reps. Ben Cline, R-Va., and John Katko, R-NY, announced separately on Monday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Both lawmakers took to Twitter to post the news about their breakthrough cases.

"I took a COVID-19 test on Saturday and the result was positive," Cline said. "I have been vaccinated and after consulting with my physician, I am taking all necessary precautions to isolate here at home in Virginia."

Katko said he tested positive on Sunday and that he's both fully vaccinated and boosted.

"I will be voting by proxy in Washington this week and working from home as I recover," he said. "My constituent service team remains available and ready to serve."

Their announcements come after several other representatives have tested positive.

Reps. Sean Casten, D-Ill., and Young Kin, R-Calif., announced their breakthrough cases on Saturday and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, said on Sunday that she tested positive.

The United States is grappling with a surge in cases from the contagious Omicron variant that was first discovered in South Africa last year.

The number of cases in the United States for the past 28 days equals 17% of all cases seen in the country throughout the whole pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

