Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 4:10 PM

Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78

By Don Jacobson
1/5
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
Robert Durst, shown in a prison ID photo taken Dec. 15, 2021, died of natural causes on Monday. Photo courtesy the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation 

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst has died at age 78 while serving a life sentence, California state prison officials announced Monday.

Durst, who was sentenced in Los Angeles County last year for first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Susan Berman, died of natural causes early Monday while being treated at an outside hospital, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Advertisement

He had been housed at the California Health Care Facility, a state prison for ailing inmates in Stockton, Calif.

Durst died at San Joaquin, Calif., General Hospital, NBC News reported. He was put on a ventilator in October after contracting COVID-19.

RELATED Robert Durst charged with murder over wife's disappearance

Durst was sentenced on Oct. 14, to life imprisonment for the slaying of Berman, his best friend. Prosecutors accused him of killing Berman to stop her from talking about aiding him in the death of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, who disappeared in 1982 at the age of 29.

Kathleen Durst's body has never been found, but in November authorities in Westchester County, N.Y., charged Durst with second-degree murder in connection with her disappearance.

Her unsolved case baffled police for decades and ultimately made Durst the subject of a Hollywood film and an HBO documentary.

Advertisement
RELATED Real estate heir Robert Durst charged with murder in wife's 1982 disappearance

He was the eldest son of New York real estate developer Seymour Durst, whose family fortune is worth about $8 billion. He had been estranged from his family since the 1990s.

In 2015, he participated and handed over personal recordings for the HBO documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. The tapes were played in California court during his trial for Berman's death.

RELATED Robert Durst put on ventilator with COVID-19 after murder conviction

Latest Headlines

Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service charged a Queens, N.Y., man on Monday with threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump.
IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service warned on Monday that acute staffing shortages will likely delay tax refunds and other services this year as the agency prepares for the 2022 tax filing season.
Pope Francis sends condolence message to victims of Bronx fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pope Francis sends condolence message to victims of Bronx fire
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis sent a telegram to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archibishop of New York, with condolences for the Bronx apartment fire that killed at least 17 people.
Almost 14 million in U.S. have signed up for ACA coverage in 2022 so far, officials say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Almost 14 million in U.S. have signed up for ACA coverage in 2022 so far, officials say
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Health officials said Monday that almost 14 million people have so far signed up for medical coverage in 2022 through the Affordable Care Act before this week's deadline.
Gallup poll: Americans reading fewer books than in previous years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gallup poll: Americans reading fewer books than in previous years
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Americans read an average of 12.6 books during the past year, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.
Two more House lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two more House lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Reps. Ben Cline, R-Va., and John Katko, R-NY, announced separately on Monday that they tested positive for COVID-19.
Los Angeles Police rescue downed pilot ahead of train crash
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Los Angeles Police rescue downed pilot ahead of train crash
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police officers recused the pilot of a crashed plane just moments before the aircraft was struck by an oncoming train on Sunday.
Officials again cancel classes in Chicago as COVID-19 impasse between teachers, district drags on
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials again cancel classes in Chicago as COVID-19 impasse between teachers, district drags on
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- School officials in Chicago canceled classes for the fourth consecutive day on Monday amid tense negotiations with a teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.
Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M new voters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M new voters
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama has launched an initiative with 30 organizations aimed at turning out more voters and to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation.
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, announced Sunday evening that he will not cooperate with the House select committee's investigation in to the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement