Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78

Robert Durst, shown in a prison ID photo taken Dec. 15, 2021, died of natural causes on Monday. Photo courtesy the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst has died at age 78 while serving a life sentence, California state prison officials announced Monday. Durst, who was sentenced in Los Angeles County last year for first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Susan Berman, died of natural causes early Monday while being treated at an outside hospital, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Advertisement

He had been housed at the California Health Care Facility, a state prison for ailing inmates in Stockton, Calif.

Durst died at San Joaquin, Calif., General Hospital, NBC News reported. He was put on a ventilator in October after contracting COVID-19.

Durst was sentenced on Oct. 14, to life imprisonment for the slaying of Berman, his best friend. Prosecutors accused him of killing Berman to stop her from talking about aiding him in the death of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, who disappeared in 1982 at the age of 29.

Kathleen Durst's body has never been found, but in November authorities in Westchester County, N.Y., charged Durst with second-degree murder in connection with her disappearance.

Her unsolved case baffled police for decades and ultimately made Durst the subject of a Hollywood film and an HBO documentary.

He was the eldest son of New York real estate developer Seymour Durst, whose family fortune is worth about $8 billion. He had been estranged from his family since the 1990s.

In 2015, he participated and handed over personal recordings for the HBO documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. The tapes were played in California court during his trial for Berman's death.