Los Angeles Police rescued a downed pilot before his aircraft was hit by a train Sunday afternoon. File Photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police officers recused the pilot of a crashed plane just moments before the aircraft was struck by an oncoming train on Sunday. Police said a single-engine airplane crashed on railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, trapping the pilot, who authorities said was in his 70s. Los Angeles Foothill Division officers arrived and pulled him out of the cockpit before a Metrolink train slammed into the plane. Advertisement

The daring rescue was captured on video, with it getting more than 9,000 retweets and more than 35,000 likes on Twitter.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized. The Metrolink train service was halted and road traffic was detoured in the area about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.