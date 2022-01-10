Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 2:33 PM

IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs

By Don Jacobson
1/4
IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs
The recent wave of staffing issues caused by the pandemic have followed significant budget cuts to the agency. From 2010 through 2018, IRS funding was cut by 20%. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service warned on Monday that acute staffing shortages will likely delay tax refunds and other services this year as the agency prepares for the 2022 tax filing season.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told reporters that this year's window for filing tax returns for the year 2021 will run from Jan. 24 though April 18. There are no immediate plans for an extension, The Washington Post and CBS News reported.

Advertisement

However, Rettig cautioned that "enormous challenges" faced by the IRS due to severe levels of understaffing will cause delays in many aspects of IRS operations, including sending out refund checks.

The IRS said Monday that the 2022 filing season will begin on January 24. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Agency officials said they are entering the new filing season with an unaddressed backlog of "several times" the typical level of 1 million unprocessed returns.

The IRS concluded last year's season with a backlog of more than 35 million returns that required manual processing due to COVID-19.

The agency was also overwhelmed by a record volume of telephone calls seeking assistance, according to National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins.

Advertisement

The recent wave of staffing issues caused by the pandemic have come in addition to a decade of significant budget cuts to the agency. From 2010 through 2018, IRS funding was cut by 20% in inflation-adjusted dollars, resulting in the elimination of 22% of its staff, the Congressional Budget Office estimated in 2020.

Read More

IRS sends last expanded child tax credit checks Yellen tells Congress U.S. gov't still operating at money levels designed for 2010 IRS commissioner says agency is working through 5.2M pieces of unopened mail

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis sends condolence message to victims of Bronx fire
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis sends condolence message to victims of Bronx fire
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis sent a telegram to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archibishop of New York, with condolences for the Bronx apartment fire that killed at least 17 people.
Almost 14 million in U.S. have signed up for ACA coverage in 2022 so far, officials say
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Almost 14 million in U.S. have signed up for ACA coverage in 2022 so far, officials say
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Health officials said Monday that almost 14 million people have so far signed up for medical coverage in 2022 through the Affordable Care Act before this week's deadline.
Gallup poll: Americans reading fewer books than in previous years
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Gallup poll: Americans reading fewer books than in previous years
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Americans read an average of 12.6 books during the past year, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.
Two more House lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two more House lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Reps. Ben Cline, R-Va., and John Katko, R-NY, announced separately on Monday that they tested positive for COVID-19.
Los Angeles Police rescue downed pilot ahead of train crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Los Angeles Police rescue downed pilot ahead of train crash
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police officers recused the pilot of a crashed plane just moments before the aircraft was struck by an oncoming train on Sunday.
Officials again cancel classes in Chicago as COVID-19 impasse between teachers, district drags on
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Officials again cancel classes in Chicago as COVID-19 impasse between teachers, district drags on
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- School officials in Chicago canceled classes for the fourth consecutive day on Monday amid tense negotiations with a teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.
Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M new voters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M new voters
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama has launched an initiative with 30 organizations aimed at turning out more voters and to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation.
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, announced Sunday evening that he will not cooperate with the House select committee's investigation in to the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said Sunday evening.
138,326 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Omicron surge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
138,326 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Omicron surge
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- More than 138,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized as of Sunday, nearing a pandemic high of 142,000, as infections rise due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement