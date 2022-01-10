Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 5:10 PM

Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter joins list of Dems retiring from House

By Don Jacobson
1/5
Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., listens during a House Rules Committee hearing on impeachment charges against President Donald Trump on December 17, 2019. File Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Democratic congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced Monday he will not seek reelection to the House of Representatives next year following the completion of his eighth term.

The 68-year-old lawmaker representing Colorado's 7th District, which includes the western parts of the Denver metropolitan area, said in a Twitter post "it's time for me to move on and explore other opportunities."

"There comes a time when you pass the torch to the next generation of leaders," he wrote. "I'm deeply gratified that our bench in the 7th District is deep and fortunately we have a strong group of leaders who are ready and able to take up that torch."

With the announcement, Perlmutter became the 26th House Democrat planning to retire from the House, while only 13 House Republicans have said they won't seek reelection, The Hill reported.

The GOP needs to flip only five seats to gain control of the chamber in next year's mid-term elections.

Perlmutter in 2018 opposed Rep. Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker while voicing concerns that the Democratic Party needed to transition to younger leadership.

During his current term, Perlmutter has served on the Rules, Financial Services and Science, Space and Technology committees in the House.

His district map was redrawn this year, and while it is expected to maintain an advantage for Democrats, the new boundaries are less favorable in terms of the number of voters who cast ballots for President Joe Biden last year.

Under the previous map, Biden won the district by 23%, but that advantage is cut to 14% under new boundaries approved by the Colorado Supreme Court, according to Politico.

