Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 10:08 PM

Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases

By Daniel Uria
Biden admin. to require insurers reimburse at-home COVID-19 test purchases
Private health insurers will be required to reimburse Americans for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests beginning on Saturday, according to guidance released by the Biden administration on Monday. File Photo courtesy of Abbott

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday issued guidance requiring private health insurers to reimburse Americans for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

Providers will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month, or 32 tests per month for a family of four on the same plan.

Advertisement

"Plans and issuers are strongly encouraged to provide direct coverage for OTC COVID-19 tests to participants, beneficiaries and enrollees by reimbursing sellers directly without requiring participants, beneficiaries or enrollees to provide upfront payment and seek reimbursement," the guidance states.

Individuals who purchase tests outside of their insurers' preferred network can still be reimbursed up to $12 a test, or the cost of the test if it is less than $12.

RELATED IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs

The plan is part of an effort by the administration to "ramp-up access to easy-to-use at-home tests at no cost," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

"By requiring private health plans to cover people's at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans' ability to get tests for free when they need them," said Becerra.

During a press briefing Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also provided an update on President Joe Biden's pledge to provide 500 million rapid tests to be mailed to Americans who request them.

Advertisement
RELATED FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat

Psaki said the administration will have the free tests "out the door in the coming weeks," adding that details about how to obtain the test will be available online and through a hotline later this week.

"The contracts [for testing companies] are structured in a way to require that significant amounts are delivered on an aggressive timeline, the first of which should be arriving early next week," she said.

RELATED Two more House lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst has died at age 78 while serving a life sentence, California state prison officials announced Monday.
'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Clay Aiken, known for his run as a finalist on "American Idol," announced Monday he will seek to represent North Carolina's newly drawn 6th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida resigns early; trades drew attention
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida announced Monday he is stepping down from his job amid reports questioning personal stock trades made at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- David Bennett, a 57-year-old from Maryland, became the first person to successfully receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig.
Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden raised concerns Monday over civilian deaths caused by airstrikes carried out by Ethiopian government forces in their battle against rebels in the Tigray region.
Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter joins list of Dems retiring from House
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter joins list of Dems retiring from House
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Democratic congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced Monday he will not seek reelection to the House of Representatives next year following the completion of his eighth term.
11 voters challenge Cawthorn's reelection over alleged role in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
11 voters challenge Cawthorn's reelection over alleged role in Jan. 6 attack
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Eleven North Carolina voters filed a complaint Monday against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, alleging he played a role in last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol that constitutionally bars him from a reelection bid.
NASA's newest astronaut class begins training in Houston
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NASA's newest astronaut class begins training in Houston
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- NASA swore in 10 new astronaut candidates Monday at Johnson Space Center in Houston -- six men and four women -- who someday may walk on the moon or Mars.
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service charged a Queens, N.Y., man on Monday with threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump.
IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service warned on Monday that acute staffing shortages will likely delay tax refunds and other services this year as the agency prepares for the 2022 tax filing season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement