Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 6:12 PM

Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed

By Don Jacobson
Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed
Ethiopian soldiers march during a rally held in Addis Ababa on November 7 to show support for the government in its battle against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden raised concerns Monday over civilian deaths caused by airstrikes carried out by Ethiopian government forces in their battle against rebels in the Tigray region.

In a phone conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Biden expressed concern that the strikes "continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering," according to a readout of the discussion provided by the White House.

Advertisement

The statement came a day after Tigrayan rebels claimed more than 50 civilians were killed and injured last week in an airstrike at a site hosting internally displaced people in the town of Dedebit.

Citing an urgent need to resolve the 14-month conflict, Biden told Abiy that the United States remains committed to working alongside the African Union and regional partners to help the warring factions reach a peace deal, the administration said.

RELATED Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken begins five-day Africa tour in Kenya

The two leaders discussed "ways to accelerate dialogue toward a negotiated ceasefire" and the urgency of improving humanitarian access across the country.

Ethiopia has been under an effective humanitarian blockade during the conflict with only a small amount of aid being allowed through government checkpoints, according to United Nations workers.

Advertisement

The world body says it has collected evidence of "widespread human rights abuses" with thousands feared killed and more than 2 million people being forced to flee their homes during the conflict.

RELATED U.S. evacuates non-emergency personnel from Ethiopia

Clashes between federal government troops and forces loyal to the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front have been ongoing since late 2020.

Last month, the government announced it would pause any further advance after Tigrayan forces said they had withdrawn from the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions in what appeared to be a significant move toward ending the conflict.

RELATED U.N. investigation finds 'extreme brutality,' blame on both sides of Ethiopia-Tigray conflict

Latest Headlines

Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Maryland man receives first successful pig-to-human heart transplant
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- David Bennett, a 57-year-old from Maryland, became the first person to successfully receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig.
Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter joins list of Dems retiring from House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter joins list of Dems retiring from House
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Democratic congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced Monday he will not seek reelection to the House of Representatives next year following the completion of his eighth term.
11 voters challenge Cawthorn's reelection over alleged role in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
11 voters challenge Cawthorn's reelection over alleged role in Jan. 6 attack
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Eleven North Carolina voters filed a complaint Monday against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, alleging he played a role in last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol that constitutionally bars him from a reelection bid.
NASA's newest astronaut class begins training in Houston
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NASA's newest astronaut class begins training in Houston
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- NASA swore in 10 new astronaut candidates Monday at Johnson Space Center in Houston -- six men and four women -- who someday may walk on the moon or Mars.
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Convicted murderer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst has died at age 78 while serving a life sentence, California state prison officials announced Monday.
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service charged a Queens, N.Y., man on Monday with threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump.
IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
IRS warns refunds could be delayed due to staffing shortages, processing backlogs
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service warned on Monday that acute staffing shortages will likely delay tax refunds and other services this year as the agency prepares for the 2022 tax filing season.
Pope Francis sends condolence message to victims of Bronx fire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pope Francis sends condolence message to victims of Bronx fire
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis sent a telegram to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archibishop of New York, with condolences for the Bronx apartment fire that killed at least 17 people.
Almost 14 million in U.S. have signed up for ACA coverage in 2022 so far, officials say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Almost 14 million in U.S. have signed up for ACA coverage in 2022 so far, officials say
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Health officials said Monday that almost 14 million people have so far signed up for medical coverage in 2022 through the Affordable Care Act before this week's deadline.
Gallup poll: Americans reading fewer books than in previous years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gallup poll: Americans reading fewer books than in previous years
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Americans read an average of 12.6 books during the past year, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Canadian politician takes heat online for photo of snow-shoveling wife
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement