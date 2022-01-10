Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian soldiers march during a rally held in Addis Ababa on November 7 to show support for the government in its battle against the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden raised concerns Monday over civilian deaths caused by airstrikes carried out by Ethiopian government forces in their battle against rebels in the Tigray region. In a phone conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Biden expressed concern that the strikes "continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering," according to a readout of the discussion provided by the White House. Advertisement

The statement came a day after Tigrayan rebels claimed more than 50 civilians were killed and injured last week in an airstrike at a site hosting internally displaced people in the town of Dedebit.

Citing an urgent need to resolve the 14-month conflict, Biden told Abiy that the United States remains committed to working alongside the African Union and regional partners to help the warring factions reach a peace deal, the administration said.

The two leaders discussed "ways to accelerate dialogue toward a negotiated ceasefire" and the urgency of improving humanitarian access across the country.

Ethiopia has been under an effective humanitarian blockade during the conflict with only a small amount of aid being allowed through government checkpoints, according to United Nations workers.

The world body says it has collected evidence of "widespread human rights abuses" with thousands feared killed and more than 2 million people being forced to flee their homes during the conflict.

Clashes between federal government troops and forces loyal to the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front have been ongoing since late 2020.

Last month, the government announced it would pause any further advance after Tigrayan forces said they had withdrawn from the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions in what appeared to be a significant move toward ending the conflict.