'American Idol' star Clay Aiken launches bid for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken, known for his run as a finalist on "American Idol," announced Thursday he will seek to represent North Carolina's newly drawn 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Screen capture/Clay Aiken/Twitter

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former American Idol finalist Clay Aiken on Monday announced a bid to represent North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives. Aiken, 43, said he would look to challenge White supremacy, racism and homophobia, taking aim at GOP North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., in a campaign video shared on Twitter. Advertisement

"If the loudest and most hateful voices think they are going to speak for us, just tell them I'm warming up the old vocal cords," he said.

On his campaign website, Aiken described himself as a "loud and proud Democrat" who will "advocate for common-sense policies that encourage continued job growth and healthy communities.

"North Carolinians are worried about affordable health care and rapid inflation. They are worried about their retirement savings and are frustrated by crowded interstates and infrastructure that hasn't kept up with our rapid growth," he said. "These are the issues that matter, and these are the issues I will focus on in Congress."

Aiken is running for a seat in North Carolina's newly drawn 6th District, which contains much of the area previously represented by Rep. David Price, D-N.C, who announced in October that he would not seek re-election.

In 2014, Aiken launched a bid to represent North Carolina's 2nd District but was defeated by Republican incumbent Rep. Renee Ellmers