Jan. 9, 2022 / 2:33 PM

Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast

By Jessica Storm, Accuweather.com
A pedestrian crosses the street during a snowstorm in New York City on Friday. A fast moving snowstorm blanketed parts of the tri-state area with as much as 9 inches of snow in some areas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Frigid conditions are on their way to the northeastern United States this week after a powerful cold front sweeps through the region.

Bitter cold and high pressure are likely to arrive in the North Central states on Monday, with forecast temperatures in the middle teens in Chicago. This time of year the Windy City usually has afternoon temperatures just around freezing.

Cities up north, like Duluth, Minn., and Grand Forks, N.D., won't have temperatures rise above 0 Fahrenheit all day on Monday. Daily temperature departures across the Upper Midwest could be easily 10-20 degrees below normal on Monday, and gusty winds will allow conditions to feel even colder.

With gusty winds also sweeping through the area, it will be feeling even colder than the actual air temperature. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are forecast to be below zero across northeastern Iowa, northern Illinois and central Michigan on northward to the Canadian Border.

The cold air rushing over the warmer lakes will allow allow for lake-effect snow showers to expand south and east of the Great Lakes through Monday night as winds shift direction. Towns like Grand Marais and Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., as well as Pulaski and Highmarket, N.Y., could have significant snowfall through Monday. Some places could even have a foot or two of snow.

This frigid air could also help increase ice coverage across the Great Lakes. As of Sunday, ice cover in the Great Lakes is below average, and this dip in temperatures could replenish some of the ice that's missing.

"Our only concern is with how windy it will be over the next few days," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz, explaining that this can help hinder ice buildup by mixing the water.

Forecasters don't expect ice buildup to hinder lake-effect snow production, but smaller bays could freeze up to help end more local impacts, like around Green Bay, Wis.

As the week continues, the core of cold will shift eastward, shocking the East Coast with shiver-worthy temperatures.

"The coldest air of the season thus far will arrive for a majority of the Northeast and portions of the mid-Atlantic by Tuesday as Arctic air plunges into the northern U.S.," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

After the region was blasted by a quick-moving snowstorm last week and then impacted by an ice storm over the weekend, residents should get ready to bundle up as temperatures plummet and bitterly cold air settles in.

"In New York City, the lowest low temperature recorded so far in 2022 was 19 degrees Fahrenheit back on Jan 4," said Gilbert, adding that on Tuesday, the high temperature will struggle to even reach 18.

High temperatures on Tuesday in Boston are anticipated to barely rise into the lower teens, which is over 20 degrees below the average in the upper 30s. In Albany, N.Y., temperatures aren't forecast to rise above 10. Typically, the city has temperatures in the lower 30s in January. Temperatures will be largely 20-30 degrees above average across the Northeast.

Some locations, like Caribou, Maine, are forecast to never rise above the 0 F degree mark at all on Tuesday. The last time the temperature in Caribou failed to surpass 0F in a single day was on March 11, 2017.

"With AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures expected to be 5-10 degrees lower than the actual air temperature across the region on Tuesday, anyone headed outdoors will certainly want to layer up," warned Gilbert.

Those on the road should prep their vehicles with an emergency cold weather kit in case of breakdowns on the road. Homeowners are recommended to take extra care to avoid pipes bursting as temperatures drop and heating demands rise.

"By Wednesday, the coldest air is expected to make its journey out of much of the Northeast, but high temperatures in many locations will still be 8-10 degrees below normal," said Gilbert.

The Big Apple will have high temperatures around freezing on Wednesday, below the average of around 40 this time of year, while Boston is expected to rebound into the lower to middle 30s.

AccuWeather forecasters are also keeping an eye on a clipper system that could dive out of Canada and bring some light snow to the Great Lakes and Northeast during the second half of the week. Accumulations are anticipated to be light overall.

