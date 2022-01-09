Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2022 / 11:21 PM

Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Sunday that he will not cooperate with the House select committee's probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, announced Sunday evening that he will not cooperate with the House select committee's investigation in to the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building, lambasting the probe as biased and unconstitutional.

The committee, led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., asked the Ohio Republican in a letter last month for information concerning his communications with Trump on the day of January, 6, 2021, when a mob of the former president's supporters swarmed the Capitol building in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 general election results.

Advertisement

In a scathing letter addressed to Thompson on Sunday, Jordan rejected the investigation as one of the Democrats' "partisan witch hunts" that "amounts to an unprecedented and inappropriate demand to examine the basis for a colleague's decision on a particular matter pending the House of Representatives."

"This request is so far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutionals principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms," he said.

RELATED Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally

In the letter to Jordan dated Dec. 22, the committee said it was aware of at least one communication he had with Trump on Jan. 6 and that it also sought information concerning communications he had that the day and the day prior with the then-president's legal team.

Advertisement

The committee continued that it also wanted information about meetings he held concerning "strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election" with White House officials and Trump in November, December and early January as well as to divulge any information about discussions he may have had involving potential presidential pardons for those involved in the Jan. 6 attack and its planning.

In response, Jordan said he has "no relevant information" for the committee, adding that during the siege he was performing his duties in the House chamber.

RELATED Biden urges America to see truth of Jan. 6 -- and understand its place in history

"The other topics referenced in your letter likewise related to the performance of official duties," he said. "Your attempt to pry into the deliberative process informing a member about legislative matters before the House is an outrageous abuse of the select committee's authority."

UPI has contacted the select committee for comment.

A spokesperson for the panel told POLITICO that the committee would respond to Jordan in "the coming days."

RELATED Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary with speeches, moment of silence

"Mr. Jordan has admitted that he spoke directly to President Trump on Jan. 6th and is thus a material witness. Mr. Jordan's letter to the committee fails to address these facts," the spokesperson said.

Amid its investigation, the nine-member committee has subpoenaed a number of people including close Trump allies such as his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who the House recommended should be charged with contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the select committee to force his participation with its probe.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said Sunday evening.
138,326 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Omicron surge
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
138,326 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Omicron surge
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- More than 138,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized as of Sunday, nearing a pandemic high of 142,000, as infections rise due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Five-alarm NYC fire kills at least 19 people, including nine children
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Five-alarm NYC fire kills at least 19 people, including nine children
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A five-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx in New York City on Sunday, killing at least 19 people, including nine children.
27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Green Bay
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Green Bay
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities on Saturday safely rescued 27 people from a chunk of floating ice in Green Bay, Wisc.
Apple's first iPhone turns 15 years old
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Apple's first iPhone turns 15 years old
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The late Steve Jobs unveiled Apple's first iPhone 15 years ago on Jan. 9, 2007, helping to usher in a new era of smartphone technology.
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Frigid conditions are on their way to the northeastern United States this week after a powerful cold front sweeps through the region.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson will run for re-election
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson will run for re-election
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson announced Sunday that he would run for re-election to a third term despite wanting to retire.
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The man who bought the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 has agreed to take a plea deal.
South Dakota Sen. John Thune announces run for re-election
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
South Dakota Sen. John Thune announces run for re-election
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. John Thune announced Saturday that he would run for re-election in 2022 in South Dakota, setting the Senate Republican whip to possibly serve as the successor to Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Saturday issued new warnings to Russia if the country invades Ukraine, but also detailed offers the White House is prepared to discuss.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
Russian troops flood Kazakhstan with forces amid protests
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
World's COVID-19 cases rise 59%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement