Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2022 / 3:04 PM

Apple's first iPhone turns 15 years old

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Apple's first iPhone turns 15 years old
The late Steve Jobs unveiled Apple's first iPhone 15 years ago on Jan. 9, 2007, helping to usher in a new era of smartphone technology. File Photo by Aaron Kehoe/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Sunday marks 15 years since the late Steve Jobs unveiled Apple's first iPhone, spurring a revolution in cellphone technology.

On Jan. 9, 2007, Jobs introduced the cutting edge smartphone as "an iPod, a phone and internet communicator" during a keynote presentation in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

"iPhone is a revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone," he said.

The original phone launched at a base price of $499 for 4GB of storage, with an 8GB option available for $100 more. It had a 3.5-inch screen, one camera located on the back of the phone and launched with just 15 apps, with no marketplace available to download new ones.

In 2022, the most expensive iPhone 13 Pro Max model costs $1,599 with 1TB of storage, a 6.7-inch screen four total cameras, including a front-facing camera, and access to millions of apps on Apple's App store.

The iPhone was also exclusively available to AT&T wireless customers until 2011 and is now available through most major wireless carriers.

Just 74 days after the launch of the original iPhone, Apple had sold 1 million units with the phone remaining popular, selling 216.7 million units in 2018, a rate of roughly a million every 1.5 days.

Advertisement

Propelled in part by the popularity of the iPhone, Apple's market valuation has risen from $174.03 billion in 2007 to become the first publicly traded company to achieve a $3 trillion market valuation last week.

Read More

France fines Google, Facebook over cookies policies Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES TikTok replaces Google as world's most popular website

Latest Headlines

Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Frigid conditions are on their way to the northeastern United States this week after a powerful cold front sweeps through the region.
138,326 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Omicron surge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
138,326 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Omicron surge
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- More than 138,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized as of Sunday, nearing a pandemic high of 142,000, as infections rise due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Massive NYC fire kills at least 19 people, including nine children
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massive NYC fire kills at least 19 people, including nine children
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A massive five-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx in New York City on Sunday, killing at least 19 people, including nine children.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson will run for re-election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson will run for re-election
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson announced Sunday that he would run for re-election to a third term despite wanting to retire.
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The man who bought the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 has agreed to take a plea deal.
South Dakota Sen. John Thune announces run for re-election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Dakota Sen. John Thune announces run for re-election
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. John Thune announced Saturday that he would run for re-election in 2022 in South Dakota, setting the Senate Republican whip to possibly serve as the successor to Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. details new offers and threats to Russia over Ukraine conflict
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Saturday issued new warnings to Russia if the country invades Ukraine, but also detailed offers the White House is prepared to discuss.
Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office spotted Garrett Smith, 22, running from the direction of the protest while carrying a backpack around 7:24 p.m. on January 6, the anniversary of the riot at the Capitol.
Asian man beaten in April in NYC dies from his injuries
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Asian man beaten in April in NYC dies from his injuries
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Asian man who was repeatedly kicked in the head during an attack in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York City in April has died from his injuries.
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it would reallocate $1.1 billion in pandemic rental assistance from places where it went unused to states and cities with a higher need for the aid.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison
Saudi princess released after almost three years in prison
Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 6 people
Rock formation collapses onto boats in Brazil killing at least 6 people
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally
Florida man arrested with explosive near Oath Keepers rally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement