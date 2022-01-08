Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 4:40 PM

Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance

By Adam Schrader
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in September. The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it would reallocate $1.1 billion in pandemic rental assistance from places where it went unused to states and cities with a higher need for the aid. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it would reallocate $1.1 billion in pandemic rental assistance from places where it went unused to states and cities with a higher need for the aid.

California will receive about $50 million in reallocated funds, the most of any state. New Jersey will receive $43 million; New York will receive $27 million; and the District of Columbia will receive $18 million. The rest will be divided among local governments and Native American tribes nationwide.

Advertisement

This is the first round of payments being made as the Treasury Department works to redistribute funds from the $46.5 billion in emergency rental relief programs created by the U.S. Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 75% of the funds were voluntarily given to governments in the same state as the entities to which they had been granted, according to the Treasury Department. It was not immediately clear which, if any, grantees had been forced to give up their funds.

RELATED Biden administration extends student loan payment pause to May

Grantees who received the funds initially faced losing it if they didn't obligate at least 65% or spend 15% of the money by November.

"Any amounts recaptured from a grantee were first prioritized to grantees in the same state that were deemed eligible to receive reallocated funds," the Treasury Department said in a news release.

Advertisement

Funds were then distributed nationally, prioritizing grantees that had substantially completed their spending the $25 billion distributed in the first round of emergency rental assistance. Grantees that made quicker progress in the second round of funding were weighted more heavily.

RELATED Secret Service names pandemic fraud recovery chief as stolen benefits near $100B

The Treasury Department noted that the emergency rental assistance programs have been effective in preventing evictions during the pandemic, which have remained 60% below historical levels before the pandemic began despite an end to the eviction moratorium in August.

Latest Headlines

Miner trapped in Fayette County, Pa., mine collapse dies
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Miner trapped in Fayette County, Pa., mine collapse dies
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A miner trapped after the roof of a mine collapsed in Fayette County, Pa., has died.
Watch live: President Biden, Obama pay tribute at memorial for Sen. Harry Reid
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: President Biden, Obama pay tribute at memorial for Sen. Harry Reid
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer were among those to speak at the memorial for the late former Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday.
Record number of Florida manatees died in 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Record number of Florida manatees died in 2021
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Florida's manatee population saw its highest death toll in at least a dozen years in 2021, the state announced.
Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon is changing its policy and shortening the COVID-19 isolation period for its employees from 10 days to seven days, the company announced.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in Seattle house after landslide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue man trapped in Seattle house after landslide
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Seattle firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his basement after a landslide.
Biden tells survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire to 'hang on to one another'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden tells survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire to 'hang on to one another'
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden toured the site of a fire in Boulder County, Colo., that destroyed over 1,000 homes late last month.
Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Chicago Public Schools will likely cancel classes Monday for the majority of the district's 270,000 students amid ongoing negotiations with the teachers' union over COVID-19 protocols.
Oregon distributor recalls 28,000 pounds of ground beef
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oregon distributor recalls 28,000 pounds of ground beef
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Oregon-based meat distributor has recalled more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.
Shocker: 194M bolts of lightning detected in the U.S. last year
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Shocker: 194M bolts of lightning detected in the U.S. last year
Experts at lightning research firm Vaisala, based in Finland, reported 194 million cloud-to-ground and in-cloud lightning events occurred in the continental United States last year.
N.Y. judge drops criminal complaint against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
N.Y. judge drops criminal complaint against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday agreed to drop a criminal complaint accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
London's $8M Marble Arch Mound to close Sunday after mockery
Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees
Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees
Kazakhstan: Authorities arrest ex-intelligence chief on accusations of treason
Kazakhstan: Authorities arrest ex-intelligence chief on accusations of treason
Iran says it's open to bilateral talks over plane downing
Iran says it's open to bilateral talks over plane downing
Wolf Volcano erupts in Galapagos Islands
Wolf Volcano erupts in Galapagos Islands
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement