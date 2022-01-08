Firefighters rescue man trapped in Seattle house after landslide

Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the basement of a home in the Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle Friday after a landslide. Photo courtesy of Seattle Fire Department

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Seattle firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his basement after a landslide. The house in the Magnolia neighborhood "slid 15-20 feet off its foundation," on Friday afternoon, "likely as the result of high levels of precipitation," the Seattle Fire Department said in a statement. Advertisement

"Firefighters utilized hydraulic struts to shore the structure to stabilize it enough for entry and bring the trapped person to safety," the statement said. "He was pinned underneath debris in the daylight basement and transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition."

Firefighters were called to the scene due to reports of a fire on the back side of the house involving propane tanks, along with the report of a man trapped inside, according to the department's statement. A woman was also at the house, but managed to escape on her own.

Crews also searched the area for two missing dogs and one of them was found dead.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 25 minutes, and the Seattle Police Department also helped evacuate a neighboring home and block roads to ensure public safety in the landslide area.

A city department has sent a structural inspector to the scene to investigate the damage.

The landslide comes amid record rain and snow.

Two inches fell Thursday, marking the seventh wettest January day, the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted. Forecasters also warned of increased risk of avalanches in the Pacific Northwest.