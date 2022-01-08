Miner trapped in Fayette County, Pa., mine collapse dies

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A miner trapped after the roof of a mine collapsed in Fayette County, Pa., has died, local officials announced.

The man was identified as David Hayden, 49, according to the Fayette County coroner's office, the Herald-Standard reported Saturday.

Officials believe Hayden was fatally injured in the roof collapse at the Laurel Aggregates' Lake Lynn Mine, north of the state's border with West Virginia, Lauren Fraley, a spokesperson for the Southwest Regional Office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement to CNN and the Herald-Standard on Saturday.

Hayden was extricated from the debris about 11 p.m. Friday, nearly 8 hours after the collapse, but he was unresponsive and died from injuries sustained in the collapse, Fraley said.

"Crews from the company and DEP's mine rescue team worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it under a solid, supported area of the roof to ultimately extricate the individual," Fraley said in the statement. "On behalf of the [Gov. Tom] Wolf administration, DEP, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, our thoughts are with the individual's family and we extend heartfelt condolences for their loss."

The mine's operator reported the collapse within the 15-minute time frame required, according to the statement.

Fraley added that the DEP will lead the investigation into the cause of Hayden's death with the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration's assistance.

"DEP will issue a preliminary action report with general findings and a final report with its full determination of the cause and potential corrective measures required of the mine operator to ensure that this type of situation does not happen again," Fraley said.

Jeff Eller, a spokesman for Arcosa, the company that owns the mine, told CNN "we extend our deepest sympathies to the employee's family and friends," and added that the company is cooperating with authorities investigating the incident.