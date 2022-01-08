Advertisement
Jan. 8, 2022

Miner trapped in Fayette County, Pa., mine collapse dies

By Sommer Brokaw

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A miner trapped after the roof of a mine collapsed in Fayette County, Pa., has died, local officials announced.

The man was identified as David Hayden, 49, according to the Fayette County coroner's office, the Herald-Standard reported Saturday.

Officials believe Hayden was fatally injured in the roof collapse at the Laurel Aggregates' Lake Lynn Mine, north of the state's border with West Virginia, Lauren Fraley, a spokesperson for the Southwest Regional Office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement to CNN and the Herald-Standard on Saturday.

Hayden was extricated from the debris about 11 p.m. Friday, nearly 8 hours after the collapse, but he was unresponsive and died from injuries sustained in the collapse, Fraley said.

"Crews from the company and DEP's mine rescue team worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it under a solid, supported area of the roof to ultimately extricate the individual," Fraley said in the statement. "On behalf of the [Gov. Tom] Wolf administration, DEP, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, our thoughts are with the individual's family and we extend heartfelt condolences for their loss."

The mine's operator reported the collapse within the 15-minute time frame required, according to the statement.

Fraley added that the DEP will lead the investigation into the cause of Hayden's death with the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration's assistance.

"DEP will issue a preliminary action report with general findings and a final report with its full determination of the cause and potential corrective measures required of the mine operator to ensure that this type of situation does not happen again," Fraley said.

Jeff Eller, a spokesman for Arcosa, the company that owns the mine, told CNN "we extend our deepest sympathies to the employee's family and friends," and added that the company is cooperating with authorities investigating the incident.

Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Treasury Department to send $1B in pandemic rental assistance
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it would reallocate $1.1 billion in pandemic rental assistance from places where it went unused to states and cities with a higher need for the aid.
Watch live: President Biden, Obama pay tribute at memorial for Sen. Harry Reid
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: President Biden, Obama pay tribute at memorial for Sen. Harry Reid
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer were among those to speak at the memorial for the late former Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday.
Record number of Florida manatees died in 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Record number of Florida manatees died in 2021
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Florida's manatee population saw its highest death toll in at least a dozen years in 2021, the state announced.
Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon is changing its policy and shortening the COVID-19 isolation period for its employees from 10 days to seven days, the company announced.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in Seattle house after landslide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue man trapped in Seattle house after landslide
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Seattle firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his basement after a landslide.
Biden tells survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire to 'hang on to one another'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden tells survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire to 'hang on to one another'
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden toured the site of a fire in Boulder County, Colo., that destroyed over 1,000 homes late last month.
Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Chicago Public Schools will likely cancel classes Monday for the majority of the district's 270,000 students amid ongoing negotiations with the teachers' union over COVID-19 protocols.
Oregon distributor recalls 28,000 pounds of ground beef
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oregon distributor recalls 28,000 pounds of ground beef
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Oregon-based meat distributor has recalled more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.
Shocker: 194M bolts of lightning detected in the U.S. last year
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Shocker: 194M bolts of lightning detected in the U.S. last year
Experts at lightning research firm Vaisala, based in Finland, reported 194 million cloud-to-ground and in-cloud lightning events occurred in the continental United States last year.
N.Y. judge drops criminal complaint against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
N.Y. judge drops criminal complaint against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday agreed to drop a criminal complaint accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching.
