Former Sen. Harry Reid in 2016. Reid died on December 28. His funeral on Saturday included a number of major political figures, including President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer were among those to speak at the memorial for the late former Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday. President Joe Biden also was expected to deliver remarks, while former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy for Reid, the former Democratic senator from Nevada. Advertisement

Reid died Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The former Senate Democratic leader was first elected in 1986 and served as a senator from 1987 until retiring in 2017.

Schumer, who succeeded Reid as Senate Democratic leader, called him a "dear, dear friend" and "the most incredible individual I have ever met." He referred to Reid as his mentor, "tough as nails, a fighter to his core."

Schumer also touched on Reid's time as a U.S. Capitol Police officer, where he worked while attending George Washington University Law School.

Reid's sons and daughter spoke at the service, which also featured a musical performance by Brandon Flowers, a Nevada native and lead singer for Las Vegas band The Killers. Flowers was a favourite of Reid's and one of his songs was Reid's final musical request, outlined during a touching speech by his son Josh.

Reid's body will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 12.