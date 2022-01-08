Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 8:58 AM

Oregon distributor recalls 28,000 pounds of ground beef

By Danielle Haynes

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Oregon-based meat distributor has recalled more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The USDA's Food and Safety Inspection Service said Thursday that the raw ground beef was produced Dec. 20 and bears the establishment number "EST. 965" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Advertisement

The ground beef was shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and WinCo were among the retail locations that sold the product.

A third-party laboratory detected E. coli in a sample of the beef.

The FSIS urged consumers not to consume the meat if they purchased it and instead said the product should be thrown out or returned to the retail location where it was purchased.

E. coli infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting. In children and older adults, it can cause life-threatening kidney failure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read More

Organic packaged salads tied to E. coli outbreak in 6 states Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars, cites trunk and camera defects

Latest Headlines

Shocker: 194M bolts of lightning detected in the U.S. last year
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Shocker: 194M bolts of lightning detected in the U.S. last year
Experts at lightning research firm Vaisala, based in Finland, reported 194 million cloud-to-ground and in-cloud lightning events occurred in the continental United States last year.
N.Y. judge drops criminal complaint against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
N.Y. judge drops criminal complaint against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday agreed to drop a criminal complaint accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching.
3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge on Friday sentenced three men convicted in the 2020 death of Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison. Only one will have possibility of parole.
Supreme Court indicates it may block Biden vaccine mandate for large companies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court indicates it may block Biden vaccine mandate for large companies
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday appeared prepared to block the Biden administration from enforcing vaccine rules for employees at large companies amid the quickly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union March 1
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union March 1
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday formally invited President Joe Biden to give his first State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.
Citigroup will fire unvaccinated employees by Jan. 31
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Citigroup will fire unvaccinated employees by Jan. 31
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Citigroup will fire employees who haven't gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month, the company said Friday.
Hospitals recruiting international nurses to fill pandemic shortages
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Hospitals recruiting international nurses to fill pandemic shortages
BILLLINGS, Mont., Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Hospitals across the United States are looking abroad to ease a shortage of nurses worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand is so great there's a backlog of workers awaiting clearance to work in the U.S.
Biden emphasizes drop in unemployment rate amid disappointing jobs report
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden emphasizes drop in unemployment rate amid disappointing jobs report
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday tried to put a positive spin on a disappointing jobs report from the Labor Department, looking to the number of jobs created in the last year and a historic decline in the unemployment rate.
Florida's Desantis: 'Lack of demand' reason 1M COVID-19 tests expired
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida's Desantis: 'Lack of demand' reason 1M COVID-19 tests expired
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Florida governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that 1 million COVID-19 test kits expired because of a lack of demand in the state in September, October and November.
FDA shortens Moderna booster time to five months
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
FDA shortens Moderna booster time to five months
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to shorten the interval between primary vaccination and boosters to five months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hankook showcases airless tire at CES
Hankook showcases airless tire at CES
Kazakhstan president tells police to open fire with lethal force on protesters
Kazakhstan president tells police to open fire with lethal force on protesters
3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
Gay South Korean couple lose equal coverage lawsuit against health insurer
Gay South Korean couple lose equal coverage lawsuit against health insurer
Citigroup will fire unvaccinated employees by Jan. 31
Citigroup will fire unvaccinated employees by Jan. 31
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement