Asian man beaten in April in NYC dies from his injuries

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Asian man who was repeatedly kicked in the head during an attack in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York City in April has died from his injuries.
Yao Pan Ma, a 61-year-old immigrant from China, was collecting cans and bottles to recycle for extra cash on April 23, 2021 after he was laid off from his restaurant job during the pandemic.
Surveillance footage shows the moment a homeless man attacked him and stomped on his head at least six times while he lied motionless on the ground, leaving him in a coma at Harlem Hospital.