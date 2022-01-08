Amazon cuts COVID-19 isolation requirement for U.S. employees

1/2

Amazon announced Friday that it is changing its policy and shortening the COVID-19 isolation period for its employees from 10 to seven days. The decision is based on new guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The CDC cut isolation times for COVID-19 infected people from 10 days to five days.

"Throughout the past two years, we have consistently based our response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the advice of our own medical experts," said an Amazon statement, according to CNN.

That includes a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave and applies to all employees based in the United States, regardless of vaccination status, according to CNN.

"People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter," the CDC says on its website.

"The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after."

On Wednesday, Walmart adjusted its paid leave policy for employees, also based on the new CDC guidelines.