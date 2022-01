1/3

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a challenge to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies in the United States. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear arguments Friday on if the Biden administration has the power to enforce vaccine-or-testing rules for employees at large companies amid the quickly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. President Joe Biden had tasked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration with enforcing the mandate for companies with 100 or more employees citing concern for the safety of workers. Advertisement

"Especially as the U.S. faces the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it is critical to protect workers with vaccination requirements and testing protocols that are urgently needed," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, according to CNN.

Challengers had filed more than a dozen requests to the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court decision supporting the Biden administration.

The court took the expedited hearing for oral arguments on filings by a group of trade associations and the other by a group of states, led by Ohio.

The court will also hear the administration's request to allow it to temporarily enforce a rule issued by the Department of Health and Human Services requiring all healthcare workers that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are eligible for a medical or religious exemption.

Advertisement

The mandate has been blocked by lower courts in about half of the states.