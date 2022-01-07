Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 4:18 AM

QVC to close fire-damaged facility, lay off 2,000 workers

By Darryl Coote
QVC to close fire-damaged facility, lay off 2,000 workers
Qurate Retail Group, the parent company of QVC, said it will close its distribution center that was damaged by fire last month. Photo courtesy of Rocky Mount Fire Department/Facebook 

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The home shopping channel QVC has told state officials it will close its North Carolina distribution center that was damaged in a fire last month as well as lay off the nearly 2,000 employees who work there.

In a Notice of Closure dated Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group, the parent company of QVC, notified the North Carolina Department of Commerce that it will be "closing and ceasing" all operations at its Rocky Mount facility, and as a result it "plans to terminate the employment" of all 1,953 employees at the location.

Advertisement

WRAL was the first to report on the closure.

"Employees are expected to be separated from employment beginning on Feb. 1, 2022, with all separations accomplished by mid-2022," the letter said. "The separation dates of a small number of employees may occur after Feb. 1, 2022, in order to facilitate an orderly wind-down of operations."

RELATED 1,084 homes destroyed in Marshall Fire; human remains discovered

All staff will be notified of the layoffs "as soon as reasonably practicable," it said.

The company said the 1.2 million-square-foot facility was being closed as a result of the fire, which erupted at the center in the early morning of Dec. 18, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

Advertisement

On Dec. 28, Qurate said in an update that "while we haven't made any long-term decisions about the site, we already know the building will be closed for an extended period of time and there will not be work there for the team for the foreseeable future" with so-called shutdown pay to be given to employees until Feb. 1.

RELATED 12 dead, including 8 children, after Philadelphia house fire

"We will provide career transition services to impacted team members," it said.

RELATED South Africa Parliament building catches fire for 2nd time in 2 days

Latest Headlines

Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An appeals court in Texas has upheld a lower court's ruling that found a local county can impose mask mandates.
U.S. blacklists 8 Cuban officials over repression of July 11 protesters
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. blacklists 8 Cuban officials over repression of July 11 protesters
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration targeted eight Cuban government officials with travel bans on Thursday on accusations they participated in the repression of protesters this past summer.
Ex-Monsanto employee pleads guilty to corporate spying for China
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Monsanto employee pleads guilty to corporate spying for China
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A former Monsanto employee pleaded guilty to espionage charges Thursday for stealing trade secrets from the U.S. agriculture behemoth for the benefit of China, prosecutors said.
1,084 homes destroyed in Marshall Fire; human remains discovered
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
1,084 homes destroyed in Marshall Fire; human remains discovered
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado said more than 1,084 homes have been destroyed by the Marshall Fire and human remains, believed to belong to one of two missing people, have been discovered.
N.Y. man charged with acting as Egyptian foreign agent
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.Y. man charged with acting as Egyptian foreign agent
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A New York man was arrested Thursday on charges he acted and conspired to act as a foreign agent in the United States, the Justice Department announced.
Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary with speeches, moment of silence
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary with speeches, moment of silence
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Members of Congress held a prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol building to conclude its observance of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
The New York Times to acquire The Athletic for $550 million
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
The New York Times to acquire The Athletic for $550 million
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The New York Times on Thursday said it had reached a deal to acquire sports news subscription site The Athletic for $550 million which will be closed in the first quarter of 2022.
Heavy lake-effect snow burying Buffalo, N.Y., more on the way
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Heavy lake-effect snow burying Buffalo, N.Y., more on the way
A significant lake-effect snow event continued Thursday, one day after parts of Michigan were buried under a foot of snow.
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should turn over money in his prison account to his victims, according to a filing made by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts on Wednesday.
New York City to deploy social workers to subways to lead homeless to shelters
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York City to deploy social workers to subways to lead homeless to shelters
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced plans to deploy teams of social workers to the subway system to guide the homeless to shelters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement