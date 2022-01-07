QVC to close fire-damaged facility, lay off 2,000 workers

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The home shopping channel QVC has told state officials it will close its North Carolina distribution center that was damaged in a fire last month as well as lay off the nearly 2,000 employees who work there.
In a Notice of Closure dated Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group, the parent company of QVC, notified the North Carolina Department of Commerce that it will be "closing and ceasing" all operations at its Rocky Mount facility, and as a result it "plans to terminate the employment" of all 1,953 employees at the location.