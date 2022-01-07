Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 10:33 AM

KFC introduces plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken

By HealthDay News
KFC introduces plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken
Beyond Fried Chicken was developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC. Photo courtesy of Yum Brands Inc.

First, there was Beyond Meat. Next up? Beyond Fried Chicken.

KFC announced this week that it will begin offering a plant-based chicken in some of its meals on Monday, from the same company known for its meat-free burgers, Beyond Meat.

Advertisement

Beyond Fried Chicken was developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC, according to a news release from KFC. It was initially offered in 2019 at one Atlanta restaurant before expanding to three states and now to 4,000 restaurants around the country.

Customers can get their plant-based chicken as part of a combo meal or a la carte in six- or 12-piece orders.

RELATED For weight loss resolutions, experts suggest finding diet method that fits lifestyle

"The mission from day one was simple -- make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," Kevin Hochman, president of KFC U.S., said in the release. "And now over two years later we can say, 'Mission accomplished.'"

Yum Brands owns both KFC and Taco Bell, which is also working with Beyond Meat to create some products for those eateries, according to CBS News. Beyond Meat recently hired two former executives from Tyson Foods, a company known for its chicken.

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat," Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, said in the release. "We are truly thrilled to make it available to consumers nationwide."

Advertisement
RELATED Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says

There has been an increased demand for plant-derived foods, with major chains including McDonald's and Starbucks partnering with Beyond Meat and competitor Impossible Foods to offer additional options, CBS News reported. On Monday, Chipotle began offering plant-based chorizo for a limited time.

"It's no longer fringe for a company to be doing this -- it's becoming mainstream, and more are seeing it as a necessity" to offer plant-based options, Sean Cash told the Washington Post. He's an economist with the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston.

And the trend is not confined to restaurants, Cash added. As the pandemic pushed consumers to cook and eat at home, more meat alternatives were available in some grocery stores. Also, supply chain issues with traditional meats may have led consumers to try alternatives.

RELATED Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines

Fast food chains are "targeting the still relatively small but rapidly growing segment of the population interested in plant-based alternatives to meat, which is increasingly understood to be potentially harmful to health and the environment," Marion Nestle, a professor emerita of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University, told the Post.

Companies "must think there is a market for plant-based alternatives and want to bring people who want these alternatives into their stores," Nestle added.

Advertisement

More information

RELATED Study: Dietary fat from plants, rather than meats, may cut stroke risk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more information on vegetarian-based diets.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

House subcommittee to take up Navy fuel cleanup in Hawaii
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
House subcommittee to take up Navy fuel cleanup in Hawaii
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness has set a hearing next week on the Navy's handling of water contamination at a nearby storage facility in Hawaii.
Winter storm advisory in effect for tri-state area including NYC
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Winter storm advisory in effect for tri-state area including NYC
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Tri-State area including New York City on Friday as heavy snow blows into the area.
White House announces state-by-state funding for home energy assistance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House announces state-by-state funding for home energy assistance
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday announced its state-by-state plans to distribute an additional $4.5 billion through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help prevent utility shutoffs.
Oxford High School shooting suspect and parents to appear in court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oxford High School shooting suspect and parents to appear in court
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are scheduled to appear in court on Friday on charges related to the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students.
Winter storm to spread icy weather from Midwest to Northeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Winter storm to spread icy weather from Midwest to Northeast
A winter storm will impact parts of the Great Lakes and interior parts of the Northeast this weekend, but this time precipitation is likely to come in the form of dangerous freezing rain and sleet.
Hiring down in December, Labor Dept. numbers half what analysts expected
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hiring down in December, Labor Dept. numbers half what analysts expected
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Labor Department on Friday delivered December employment numbers that were less than half what some analysts expected, with about 199,000 new jobs created.
Texas lawmakers decry mistreatment of National Guardsmen on border duty
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas lawmakers decry mistreatment of National Guardsmen on border duty
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Reports that Texas National Guard soldiers on Gov. Greg Abbott's border security mission are experiencing pay delays and poor working conditions -- and that some have recently died by suicide -- are drawing concern.
Google hit with import ban for infringing on Sonos patents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google hit with import ban for infringing on Sonos patents
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A trade court ruled on Thursday that Google infringed on five audio technology patents held by manufacturer Sonos, ending a two-year investigation into the intellectual property dispute.
Chicago Public Schools closed for third day over COVID-19 protocols
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chicago Public Schools closed for third day over COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Most schools in Chicago remained closed on Friday after principals let students and teachers know that their students would have limited opportunities to attend school.
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear arguments Friday on if the Biden administration has the power to enforce vaccine-or-testing rules for employees at large companies amid the quickly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement