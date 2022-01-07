Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 8:48 AM

Hiring down in December, Labor Dept. numbers half what analysts expected

By Clyde Hughes
Hiring down in December, Labor Dept. numbers half what analysts expected
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed in the window of a restaurant in the Tenlytown neighborhood of Washington D.C. in August. The Labor Department on Friday reported that the number of new jobs created in December declined to 199,000. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Labor Department on Friday delivered December employment numbers that were less than half what some analysts expected, with about 199,000 new jobs created.

The department reported a 3.9% unemployment rate, which is also lower than what analysts had been expecting.

Advertisement

Economists had predicted the government would report a gain of 440,000 jobs for December, roughly double the November number. They expected the unemployment rate to drop to 4.1%.

But the report also revised the number of jobs created in November, up to 249,000 from the originally reported 210,000.

The data, which was gathered in mid-December, missed the bulk of the Omicron variant's spread throughout the United States, which has led to increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and business closures.

ADP said in its private industry report on Wednesday that 807,000 nonfarm jobs were created in December, more than doubling the Dow Jones estimate of 375,9000 and November's report of 505,000 jobs.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said in its weekly report that a little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims. The jobless assessment said there were 207,000 new claims last week, an increase of about 7,000.

Advertisement

Read More

Record 4.5 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in November, figures show Report: Almost 4,800 U.S. workers died on the job in 2020 -- or 13 per day Kellogg's workers ratify agreement, ending 11-week strike

Latest Headlines

Oxford High School shooting suspect and parents to appear in court on Friday
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Oxford High School shooting suspect and parents to appear in court on Friday
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are scheduled to appear in court on Friday on charges related to the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students.
Winter storm to spread icy weather from Midwest to Northeast
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Winter storm to spread icy weather from Midwest to Northeast
A winter storm will impact parts of the Great Lakes and interior parts of the Northeast this weekend, but this time precipitation is likely to come in the form of dangerous freezing rain and sleet.
Texas lawmakers decry mistreatment of National Guardsmen on border duty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas lawmakers decry mistreatment of National Guardsmen on border duty
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Reports that Texas National Guard soldiers on Gov. Greg Abbott's border security mission are experiencing pay delays and poor working conditions -- and that some have recently died by suicide -- are drawing concern.
Google hit with import ban for infringing on Sonos patents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google hit with import ban for infringing on Sonos patents
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A trade court ruled on Thursday that Google infringed on five audio technology patents held by manufacturer Sonos, ending a two-year investigation into the intellectual property dispute.
Chicago Public Schools closed for third day over COVID-19 protocols
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chicago Public Schools closed for third day over COVID-19 protocols
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Most schools in Chicago remained closed on Friday after principals let students and teachers know that their students would have limited opportunities to attend school.
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear arguments Friday on if the Biden administration has the power to enforce vaccine-or-testing rules for employees at large companies amid the quickly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.
QVC to close fire-damaged facility, lay off 2,000 workers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
QVC to close fire-damaged facility, lay off 2,000 workers
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The home shopping channel QVC has told state officials it will close its North Carolina distribution center that was damaged in a fire last month as well as lay off the nearly 2,000 employees who work there.
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An appeals court in Texas has upheld a lower court's ruling that found a local county can impose mask mandates.
U.S. blacklists 8 Cuban officials over repression of July 11 protesters
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. blacklists 8 Cuban officials over repression of July 11 protesters
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration targeted eight Cuban government officials with travel bans on Thursday on accusations they participated in the repression of protesters this past summer.
Ex-Monsanto employee pleads guilty to corporate spying for China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ex-Monsanto employee pleads guilty to corporate spying for China
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A former Monsanto employee pleaded guilty to espionage charges Thursday for stealing trade secrets from the U.S. agriculture behemoth for the benefit of China, prosecutors said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Appeals court rules against Texas' ban on mask mandates
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Airline cancels return flight for partying passengers now stuck in Mexico
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Biden's large company vaccine mandate
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement