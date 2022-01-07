Chicago Public Schools closed for third day over COVID-19 protocols

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Most schools in Chicago will remain closed on Friday after principals let students and teachers know that their students would have limited opportunities to attend school.

"You should not plan to send your child to school, unless your child's principal tells you that students can come to school for in-person activities," the district told parents on Thursday.

A disagreement between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union continues over the school system's COVID-19 protocols. Union workers also filed unfair labor charges against the CPS.

Bargaining sessions started at noon on Thursday and went into the evening, but this will be the third day in a row CPS students won't have classes.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the discussions were productive.

Approximately 13% of the 21,600 CTU teachers and 15% of 4,200 substitute teachers went to work on Thursday, an increase from Wednesday's staffing numbers.

Those who reported to work will get paid, the CPS said.

"CPS staff who do not show up to work will not be paid until they honor their commitment to the District and our students and report for work in-person at our schools," a CPS statement read according to The Chicago Tribune.

CPS saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.