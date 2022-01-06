207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims

Traders are seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on December 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report. The jobless assessment said there were 207,000 new claims last week, an increase of about 7,000. Advertisement

Most economists expected around 195,000 new claims.

The department said the new four-week average is up by about 4,800.

The present unemployment level is still far below prepandemic figures.

The department said New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan saw the largest increases. California, Texas and Virginia reported the largest decreases in new claims.

Thursday's jobless snapshot came one day before the department releases its December jobs report. Most economists expect the report to show about 400,000 new jobs last month.

ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday that there were more than 800,000 private hires in December, far more than analysts expected.