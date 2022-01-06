Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 7:13 PM

Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say

By Simon Druker
1/3
Boston Marathon bomber not paying restitution despite money in account, prosecutors say
File photo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should turn over money in his prison account to his victims, according to a filing made by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

In the filing, prosecutors asked a judge to force the 28-year-old to redistribute the money, which includes a $1,400 COVID-19 federal stimulus check issued in July.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Tsarnaev has approximately $20,000 in his account. After his conviction in 2015, he was ordered to pay $3,000 as a special assessment as well as $101.13 million in criminal restitution.

Tsarnaev is serving a life sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility in Fremont County, Colo.

RELATED Supreme Court considers excluded evidence in Boston Marathon bomber case

Aside from one payment of $2,000, prosecutors say Tsarnaev has not used the money in his account to compensate his victims, but has sent amounts to other people, including his siblings. Those payments have totalled $2,000.

In addition to the federal stimulus payment, Tsarnaev has had money deposited from a number of different groups or people. He received $11,230 from the office of federal defenders in New York, and approximately a combined $8,300 from several anonymous individuals since 2013, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

On April 15, 2013, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev set off two bombs near the finish line of the annual Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring approximately 264 others.

RELATED Attorneys seek new trial for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The younger Tsarnaev was convicted of 30 offenses, including three counts of using a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death. He was sentenced to death on six counts; the judge also imposed 20 life sentences.

RELATED Supreme Court considers excluded evidence in Boston Marathon bomber case

Latest Headlines

N.Y. man charged with acting as Egyptian foreign agent
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
N.Y. man charged with acting as Egyptian foreign agent
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A New York man was arrested Thursday on charges he acted and conspired to act as a foreign agent in the United States, the Justice Department announced.
Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary with speeches, moment of silence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Congress marks Jan. 6 anniversary with speeches, moment of silence
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Members of Congress held a prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol building to conclude its observance of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
The New York Times to acquire The Athletic for $550 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
The New York Times to acquire The Athletic for $550 million
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The New York Times on Thursday said it had reached a deal to acquire sports news subscription site The Athletic for $550 million which will be closed in the first quarter of 2022.
Heavy lake-effect snow burying Buffalo, N.Y., more on the way
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Heavy lake-effect snow burying Buffalo, N.Y., more on the way
A significant lake-effect snow event continued Thursday, one day after parts of Michigan were buried under a foot of snow.
New York City to deploy social workers to subways to lead homeless to shelters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York City to deploy social workers to subways to lead homeless to shelters
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced plans to deploy teams of social workers to the subway system to guide the homeless to shelters.
BMW shows off color-changing exterior paint on iX Flow at CES
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
BMW shows off color-changing exterior paint on iX Flow at CES
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- BMW showcased color-changing exterior paint on its iX Flow concept SUV at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden criticized former President Donald Trump on Thursday during an address to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a year ago.
Gallup: U.S. air travel still down as working adults curtail trips
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gallup: U.S. air travel still down as working adults curtail trips
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. air travel remains subdued, with 38% of adults flying in 2021 -- down from up to 48% in 2015, Gallup said in a survey released Thursday.
U.S. trade deficit jumped to $80.2 billion in November
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. trade deficit jumped to $80.2 billion in November
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday the U.S. trade deficit jumped from $67.2 billion in October to $80.2 billion in November.
Classes at Chicago schools canceled for 2nd day over teachers union impasse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Classes at Chicago schools canceled for 2nd day over teachers union impasse
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Public School canceled classes again Thursday after the district and teachers union failed to agree on whether to allow remote learning during a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Dog hailed a hero after leading N.H. police to hypothermic owner after truck crash
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Mayo Clinic fires 700 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
Storms to raise risk of avalanches in Pacific Northwest
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
On anniversary of Jan. 6 attack, Biden says Trump 'held dagger at throat of America'
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement